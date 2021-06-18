Crawford County now in moderate drought; crops can handle the stress, but rain needed

A downside to the rain was that it brought damaging hail to some parts of the county – though it remains to be seen how bad the damage was to the affected crops.

“I got some phone calls and some text messages (about hail) as the storms were rolling through,” he said.

“Soybeans that got hailed on can lose a lot of their leaf tissue and they’ll still be OK. They can look bad, but if the stems aren’t snapped then we evaluate it in about seven to 10 days and see what new growth is coming back. The same with corn; you could strip almost all the leaves off corn at V5 and you might have 5 to 7% yield loss. There will still be some yield loss and some damage. Soybeans will have maybe 5% yield loss, but we’re not at that stage where it’s going to be a devastating yield loss from that hail.”

Witt said southern Sac County had reports of two-inch hail on Wednesday.

The hail damage in Crawford County was mostly confined to a swath through the center of the county from north to south, with the worst damage in the northern areas, Witt said.

The crops will likely fare better once the extreme heat fades at the end of the current week, he said.

“If we can get through this heat and get some rain, we should be OK,” Witt said.