Crawford County now in moderate drought; crops can handle the stress, but rain needed

The rain in Crawford County on Wednesday evening was beneficial to area crops, but cooler temperatures and the possibility of more rain next week will be key for crops to escape the effects of growing drought conditions, according to ISU Extension Field Agronomist Mike Witt.
“Right now Crawford County is sitting in the D1 stage of drought,” Witt said.
D1 is a “moderate drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
“What we’re seeing out in the fields is corn has been leaf-rolling before noon,” he said. “It is quite a bit short on moisture; so are soybeans.”
Subsurface moisture levels have been very low all year – and now the surface moisture is also being depleted, he said.
“Any rain we can get now will help, obviously,” Witt said. “We’re starting to see a lot of issues starting in crops across the area; people are seeing more yellowing in their fields and things like that.”
Some crops are short of nutrients, even though the nutrients are in the soil.
“Sometimes it will look like we’re short on nitrogen, but it’s not necessarily short of nitrogen,” he said. “A lot of that is a nutrient/drought interaction as the crops don’t have the ability to get to the nutrients.”
Sulfur deficiencies have also been cropping up, he said.
“Corn and soybeans can handle a lot of stress right now without having much effect on yield,” Witt said. “Where we start seeing drought effects on yield is when we get into that V6 to V8 stage for corn. That’s when kernel row numbers are really starting to be determined by the plant.”
Genetics plays a large role in determining row numbers, but drought can have an effect.
“If you’re used to getting 18 rows you might now have 16,” he said. “We’re just starting to get into that in some of the corn, and some of it might be in the V8 stage already.”
Fields in Crawford County are anywhere from eight to 15 inches below normal for rainfall this year, Witt said.
“For subsurface moisture, we’re at levels that haven’t been seen for a very long time,” he said. “It was very depleted last year, and we did not get an overly-wet winter. We were cooler earlier in the season, but not very wet. That moisture is definitely not there.”
The rain on Wednesday evening didn’t begin to solve the moisture deficit, but every little bit helps, he said.
Some areas of the county didn’t get any of the rain that came through, while others got from a tenth to three-quarters of an inch, according to Witt.
A downside to the rain was that it brought damaging hail to some parts of the county – though it remains to be seen how bad the damage was to the affected crops.
“I got some phone calls and some text messages (about hail) as the storms were rolling through,” he said.
“Soybeans that got hailed on can lose a lot of their leaf tissue and they’ll still be OK. They can look bad, but if the stems aren’t snapped then we evaluate it in about seven to 10 days and see what new growth is coming back. The same with corn; you could strip almost all the leaves off corn at V5 and you might have 5 to 7% yield loss. There will still be some yield loss and some damage. Soybeans will have maybe 5% yield loss, but we’re not at that stage where it’s going to be a devastating yield loss from that hail.”
Witt said southern Sac County had reports of two-inch hail on Wednesday.
The hail damage in Crawford County was mostly confined to a swath through the center of the county from north to south, with the worst damage in the northern areas, Witt said.
The crops will likely fare better once the extreme heat fades at the end of the current week, he said.
“If we can get through this heat and get some rain, we should be OK,” Witt said.
High temperatures are forecast to be in the 70s and 80s next week.