Generous donors and generous bidders helped the Crawford County Pheasants Forever chapter fulfill its mission to help kids in the county, hunters, habitat projects, scholarships, land purchases, shooting sports and more.
People packed the Schleswig Community Building on Saturday night to attend the 36th annual banquet.
Games won people chances to win guns, hunting equipment, fishing gear, cooking outfits, outdoor-related lights and decorations and similar items.
A live auction was met with eager bidders.
At least one bidder turned his item in to be auctioned again.
Nine people pooled their resources and bid $1,700 on a Busch Light pheasant clock. They won the item and are donating it to the clubhouse at the Schleswig.
A dinner of chicken and New York strip was catered by Staley’s.