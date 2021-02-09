Crawford County public health says medical clinics have limited amounts of vaccine available

Crawford County Public Health office says clinics have limited amounts of COVID-19 vaccine currently and that its office will be allocating the majority of the vaccine to its medical clinic partners.

A Facebook message posted today (Tuesday, February 9) by Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health advised that the medical clinics in Crawford County have limited amounts of vaccine for their patients age 65 and older.

Those who receive their care at CCMH Medical Clinic can call 712-265-2700 to schedule an appointment.

Denison Family Health Center, St. Anthony Denison and St. Anthony Westside clinics will call their patients to schedule appointments; patients should not call those offices for vaccines.

Public health says Thrifty White Pharmacy in Denison also has vaccine available for people age 65 and older. A link to schedule an appointment is available on the public health office’s website at www.crawfordcountyhealth.com. If the site says there are no appointments available, that means they have all been filled. Please check back frequently.

The public health office said its clinics for the current week are all full