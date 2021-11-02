Crawford County voting in school board elections

Voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL) to not exceed $1.34 per $1,000 assessed valuation of property tax for a period not to exceed 10 years. If passed, the PPEL levy would begin with property taxes collected in fiscal year 2023-2024. The measure would also impose a PPEL income surtax on the state individual income tax beginning with calendar year 2023.

General obligation bond vote not to exceed $8.2 million to construct, furnish and equip an addition to the high school building, including gymnasium/band room; to remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip portions of the high school building including the shop, vocational agriculture, auditorium, lockers, kitchen, Campus Care offices area and security improvements; and to remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip the elementary school building, including Campus Care, band, kitchen, preschool, restrooms and educational areas.

Revenue purpose statement on the uses of revenues the school district will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advance Vision (SAVE) for Education Fund. SAVE was formerly known as the statewide school infrastructure sales and services tax and also as the local option sales and services tax for school infrastructure. Revenue for SAVE is a 1% sales tax (one penny per dollar) that was enacted on July 1, 2008, and currently has an expiration date of December 31, 2029. The revenue purpose statement, if adopted, will remain in effect until replaced or amended by the school board.