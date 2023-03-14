On Thursday of last week, the Crawford County Recreation and Wellness Center project received a $4.5 million Destination Iowa grant from the State of Iowa.

A press release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’s office states that the amount represents 24% of the total project investment for the facility.

Funding for the Destination Iowa program comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, according to the press release.

“It (the grant) was a big boost, a big shot in the arm, and we’re really pleased with the announcement by the governor and the state,” said Tim Stuart, chairman of the Crawford County Recreation and Wellness Center Committee.

He singled out a few people who were key to landing the grant.

“It’s a committee effort, but in particular the two individuals that have helped so much with grant writing are Jennifer Zupp and Jessica Garcia; they were the ones that got all the information together and submitted the application to the state in December,” Stuart said. “As it relates to the ongoing meetings with our state representatives, Derek Lambert, Steve Brownmiller and Paul Assman in particular were very much a part of making this happen with the state.”

The grant will go a long way toward helping the committee meet the fundraising goals of the project.

HGM Associates, an architectural firm based in Council Bluffs, estimated in December 2022 that the project cost would exceed $26 million.

The committee decided to ask the firm to reduce the scope and cost of the project.

“It took the 80,000 square foot facility down to roughly 68,000 square feet,” Stuart said. “The big thing that has been eliminated from the project, versus what we had seen in December, was the senior center; that is no longer a part of this wellness facility fieldhouse concept that we’ve put together.”

The facility will still include a second-level walking track, but most of the remaining amenities will be on the first level.

The latest cost estimate for the project is $18.35 million, Stuart said.

He said the state grant would not have been received without significant fundraising progress in the last six weeks.

“We still have a ways to go, but the state wanted to be confident that we had a project that was going to happen,” Stuart said.

“The state is convinced, based on our fundraising effort to-date and the plans we have in place, that we will have a project. We appreciate their confidence in us.”

Stuart said the current plan is for the project to be shovel-ready in the latter part of this year.

The bulk of the construction will take place in 2024 and 2025, with the facility becoming operational toward the end of 2025.

He said the committee believes 80% of the needed funds will have been raised by the end of June so an application may be submitted for a Commercial and Tourism (CAT) grant from the State of Iowa.

“That should help us finish up the funding of the project, if we can get that award, as well,” he said.

Stuart noted that one question about the project was settled last week when the Denison City Council took the first steps to adopt a resolution to formalize ownership of the facility by the city.

He said he believes the resolution will be adopted at the next city council meeting.