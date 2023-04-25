Crawford County Farm Bureau announced students who have been awarded $500 scholarships to further their agricultural careers.

- Kaitlyn Bruhn, daughter of Derick and Amanda Bruhn, of Schleswig, plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa to study elementary education.

- Cole Miller, son of Craig Miller, of Charter Oak, plans to attend Northeast Community College to study animal science.

- Maggie Ragaller, daughter of Mark and Denise Ragaller, of Vail, plans to attend Iowa State University to study biology.

- Payton Henningsen, daughter of Dean and Steph, of Westside, plans to attend Iowa State University to major in animal science.

- Gavin Hipnar, son of Andy and Kelsey, of Denison, plans to attend Northwest Iowa Community College to major in powerline tech.

- Jaxon Paulsen, son of Jeremy and Amy, of Schleswig, plans to attend DMACC in Ankeny to major in agribusiness.

Applicants were selected based on academic standing, leadership experience, civic involvement and their commitment to rural Iowa and the agricultural community.

Larry Boeck, chairman of the Crawford County Farm Bureau (CCFB) Scholarship Committee said, “I want to thank the seniors who applied for this scholarship opportunity. Agriculture is something that is important to all of us, our families, our county and state, and we are excited to see how our seniors can contribute to this industry in the future. The CCFB wants to congratulate all county seniors and wish them the best in their future ventures.”

Iowa Farm Bureau’s mission is to create a vibrant future for agriculture, farm families and their communities.