The Crawford County Board of Supervisors voted on February 14 to withdraw from the consortium of 18 counties in west central and southwest Iowa that oversees Iowa Workforce Development services.

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted to take the same action on January 26.

That Western Iowa Workforce Development Consortium had comprised Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Cherokee, Crawford, Fremont, Greene, Guthrie, Harrison, Ida, Mills, Monona, Page, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Sac, Shelby, and Woodbury counties.

Rick Hunsaker, executive director of Region XII Council of Governments, spoke to the Crawford County supervisors on January 31 to discuss the ongoing concerns counties have had with funding for the service.

Region XII is the fiscal agent for the consortium.

Hunsaker spoke with the Bulletin-Review last Wednesday to provide clarification.

The 18 counties were part of a 28E intergovernmental agreement that was a requirement to receive federal funds from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).

“All federal grants have to have an entity that accepts the money, takes responsibility for the money, and oversees how it’s deployed,” Hunsaker said.

The federal WIOA grant is for about $1 million, which is shared among the 18 counties to provide job training with the goal of getting adults, dislocated workers (fired, laid off or from a business that closed) and youth into jobs.

“They use these funds in a variety of ways – usually with the least amount of intervention possible,” Hunsaker said. “If you can help somebody with interview skills and write a résumé and get them a job, that’s great. Sometimes they may need training, such as nurse’s training or CDL, in order to become gainfully employed.”

He noted that counties don’t have a lot of local control of how the funds are spent because of a large set of federal regulations and requirements; the counties do decide how much assistance individuals may receive.

Hunsaker said $1 million is not very much money for 18 counties and the program is cut nearly every year.

“With less and less funds available, you have less money to run it, and that’s one of the issues the counties are facing,” he said. “There’s not really enough money to hire the people that you need to hire to run it because you have to have somebody that serves as the board’s executive director and you need to have a fiscal agent.”

Those costs have to come from the administrative costs, which are limited to 10% of the total grant amount, which ends up being around $95,000.

“So that’s not really enough money to run it because it’s a federal program – it has a lot of requirements – there’s a lot of accounting,” Hunsaker said. “You have to monitor to make sure all the funds are being appropriately spent. That is one issue that was hanging over the counties.”

Another issue is that the program was reorganized two years ago when three regions combined into one; the consortium of counties was told that the fiscal agent could not be the same entity as the board staff that administers and monitors the program, which increased costs over what had previously been paid for the services.

Last November, the counties were told that the fiscal agent and the board staff are generally required to be the same entity, and the lead county of the consortium would be the grantee.

Hunsaker said state personnel informed the counties that they were aware of those requirements two years ago but chose not to inform counties.

“I think the counties feel the state (the Department Of Workforce Development) wasn’t being a very good partner,” Hunsaker said.

He said counties are not required to accept responsibility for the program, which is why many have withdrawn.

“Initially, the state told the counties they were responsible for the program regardless of whether they withdrew from the 28E or not, which is not true,” he said.

The state receives the WIOA funds from the U.S. Department of Labor with the requirement that the funds go to local boards.

“If the counties all decide they do not want to enter into a 28E agreement, there will be no way for the money to be given locally to run the program,” Hunsaker said. “If there is no local board to take it – there is no county to take it – the state will retain it and will need to decide how it wishes to run the program.”

In November 2022, the state told counties they have three options: 1) the lead county has to take the grant and hire the staff person to run it and manage it fiscally, 2) the lead county takes the grant, hires the board staff and contracts the fiscal portion, 3) a sub-recipient (possibly Region XII) would have to be designated by the lead county; the sub-recipient would then get the grant and would be responsible to hire the staff and manage the funds.

Hunsaker said he believes if these options were given two years ago, the counties would have dealt with them then.

“But I think there is a feeling that … the state wasn’t necessarily up front with them,” he said.

In the state’s defense, Hunsaker said the state was following the advice of an outside consultant, and Iowa Workforce Development had a lot of new staff members.

Ultimately, due to “shifting sands,” the counties are deciding to leave the 28E agreement and not accept the money.

Hunsaker said the 89 individuals currently receiving WIOA services in the 18-county region should be able to continue to receive services.

“New people can, as well, because the Workforce centers in Sioux City, Council Bluffs and Denison will probably all remain open; that’s really going to be a state decision, and probably always would have been a state decision,” he said.

“The State of Iowa, because they are the recipient of the funds from the Department of Labor, will need to make sure that these services are available to the people in these 18 counties.”