A few years before Francis Harper died, Tony Smith told him that he was interested in purchasing the little building Harper owned at 521 Walker in Woodbine.

Smith farms between Woodbine and Dunlap, is a crop adjuster and a member of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors.

After Harper died in 2021, Harper’s daughter, Terri Ronk, called Smith to see if he was still interested in the building.

“I said I’m interested in the little building; she said no – you have to take both buildings if you want it,” Smith said.

The other building is the former creamery building, which was built in 1917.

The creamery was in business for 30 years; in the 1940s, Carl Adam’s Woodbine Produce took over the building and was followed by S&H Feeds in the 1950s.

Both buildings were used by Harper for his Woodbine Farm Supply business, which he started in 1959; the business continues today with owner Rick Powell (who Smith said may be better-known for his singing group, Rick Powell and Friends).

The cost of both buildings was more than Smith could afford, so he talked to Woodbine Main Street Executive Director Deb Sprecker.

She asked if he would be interested if she could get a grant from the state to help pay for the purchase.

“We put in for a $100,000 Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant and we got it, so that means I put up $100,000 and the state will match that,” Smith said. “I’ll probably spend more than that, but that certainly helps.”

Sprecker and the local Main Street program will oversee the grant for the historic downtown development aspect.

Smith took control of the buildings on December 1, 2022.

He said he has received a lot of good advice from Sprecker and others in the community about how to move forward.

“We did a lot of planning and tried to make sure we approached this correctly,” he said.

The creamery building houses two previously-remodeled apartments on the second floor; Smith will add a third apartment to the second floor.

Cash flow from the apartments will help provide funds for the overall project.

While plans were being made to get the apartment remodeling underway, a nurse practitioner credentialed in family medicine and mental health told Smith she needed an office in Woodbine.

Harper was her grandfather and she wanted to use his old office.

“I said, ‘absolutely, if that’s what you want to do,” Smith said.

Francis Harper’s office was in the little building, so the first remodeling work began there.

Work on the apartment has started, as well.

A garage space, which is much newer than the rest of the creamery building, will be remodeled for a business that needs a shop area; Woodbine Farm Supply may end up there.

Smith said he welcomes inquiries regarding the large business suites on the ground floor and street level of the creamery building.

“If the right business fit comes along, we’ll design to make it work,” he said.

He hopes to have the entire project done by fall, if contractors are available; he already has a crew working on the office and apartment spaces, so they will be done sooner than that.

Smith is a former president of Woodbine Main Street.

He said saving the historic building is an important part of the project.

“That’s what this whole downtown revitalization process has been about,” he said. “Coming up on 15 years, it’s just amazing how far we’ve come.”

Downtown Woodbine has 68 residents at present.

Since 2012, 80% of the existing or abandoned apartment units in the downtown area have been rehabbed, according to Sprecker.

Downtown has 36 one- and two-bedroom units, from market-rate apartments to low- and moderate-income housing offerings, she said.

“Downtown is very short on leasable and efficient business space,” Sprecker said. “There’s been a waiting list on our apartments since 2012. Many ages and backgrounds enjoy the convenience and vibe of downtown living.”

The community has been successful developing such projects because the school, the Woodbine City Council, Woodbine Main Street and Woodbine Community Betterment & Development work together to accomplish shared goals, Smith said.

“They all work very close together, otherwise you could not get it done,” he said.

The new Crew Center recreation facility was a result of that relationship.

“Everybody had to be on board to make that happen,” Smith said.

His wife, Virginia, asked if he was sure he wanted to take on the creamery building project when he first considered it.