May Land Transactions (continued)

May warranty deeds were published on June 26.
TRUSTEE WARRANTY DEED
Robert H. Kimball and Ellen L. Kimball 2010 Family Trust, Robert H. Kimball and Ellen L. Kimball, Trustees to Jeffrey M. Schaben and Donna Sue Schaben: the N 61’ of the E 110’ (also known as Lot 1) of Lot “A” of Subdivision of Blocks 154, 155, 156, 173, 174 and the S½ of Block 157 in the City of Denison; $115,000
LeRoy M. Childress and Dorothy E. Childress Trust, LeRoy M. Childress and Dorothy E. Childress, Trustees to Luis Navar: Lot 7 Block 138 in the City of Denison; $37,500
Revocable rust Agreement of Lois Krayenhagen dated August 2, 2004, Kathy Gehring and Peggy Gustafson, Trustees to Kathy Gehring and Peggy Gustafson: the NE¼ of Section 13, Soldier Township
The Norma Jean Jones Trust dated the 5th day of September, 1995, Curtis Craig Jones, Trustee to Steven A. Wiskus and Marie J. Wiskus: Lots 9, 10, 11 & 12 Block 49 Fairview Addition to teh City of Manilla.
SPECIAL/LIMITED WARRANTY DEED
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to The Heiden Company LLC: Lot 15 in Block 3 in the City of Westside, property address: 101 Clinton Street, Westside, IA 51467; $9,500
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to The Heiden Company LLC: Lot 7 in Block 56 and the S 20’ of the Second Avenue North (Formerly Church Street) North of and Abutting thereon in the City of Denison, property address: 1515 2nd Avenue N, Denison, IA 51442; $35,555
QUIT CLAIM DEED
Robert A. Segebart and Linda A. Segebart to Tara Safarian: Lot 5 in Blk 30 in the Town of Schleswig
Sandra Lahr, Lynnette Ohl, Sheryl Berner and Larry Berner, Pamela Feser and Randy Feser, Ronald Brown, Tamara Brodersen and Kyle Brodersen, Michelle Ellett and John Ellet, Colette Friest, Nathan Ohl, Kara Sloan and Jermy Slown to Larry Berner: the N 150’ of Lot 6 of the Subdivision of Lot 1 of Outlot K in the Subdivision of the NE¼ of the SW¼ of Section 10, Township Union Township
Ronald W. Reimers and Karen K. Reimers to Angelica Vargas Saldana and Rafael Abundiz Garcia: Lot 6 of the NW¼ of the NE¼ of Section 34, Goodrich Township
Barbara Ann Adams to John and Charlene Tadin: Lot 5 in Lappe Addition to the City of Vail
Vail Swimming Pool Association, Inc a/k/a Vail Community Pool, Inc to The Vail Volunteer Fire Department: Lots 20 & 21 Block 5 in the City (formerly Town) of Vail
Jeff Lampe and Kara Lampe to Randy TenEyck: Lot 8 Block 11 Town of Dow City
Chad Cook and Christi Cook to Randy TenEyck: Lot 8 Block 11 Town of Dow City
Barry Nemitz and Rhonda Nemitz to Barry Nemitz and Rhonda Nemitz: the S½ of the SE¼ of Section 11, Otter Creek Township and the S½ of the S½ of the NW¼ of Section 10 Otter Creek Township EXCEPT Lot 1 of the NW¼ of Section 10, Otter Creek Township
Brenda TenEyck to Randy TenEyck: Lot 8 Block 11 Town of Dow City
John Tadin and Charlene Tadin to John Tadin and Charlene Tadin: Lot 2 in Lappe Addition to the City of Vail
David Frederick Keiner to Terri Lea Keiner: Lot 1 in Block 17, First Addition to the City of Dow City
COURT OFFICER DEED
The Estate of Paula Segebart to Kelly Attanasio and Jeri Halterman: the NW¼ of the SW¼ of Section 4 and the E½ of the SE¼ of Section 5 all in Milford Township EXCEPT Lot 1 of the SE¼ of the SE¼ of Section 5, Milford Township.
The Estate of Allen K. Thams to Judy A. Thams: the N½ of the NE¼ and the E 40½ acres of the NE¼ of the NW¼ all in Section 4, Goodrich Township.
The Estate of Gertrude Eneboe to Chad R. Meseck: the SW¼ of the NE¼ in Section 4, Charter Oak Township and the SW¼ of Section 4, Charter Oak Township EXCEPT Lot 1 of part of the SW¼ of Section 4, Charter Oak Township
The Estate of John H. Hansen to Barbara A. Preul subject to a life estate in favor of Doris L. Hansen: an undivided ½ interest in and to the N½ of the NE¼ of Section 18, Goodrich Township
The Estate of John H. Hansen to Shirley J. Long subject to a life estate in favor of Doris L. Hansen: an undivided ½ interest in and to the following: SW¼ of the NW¼ of Section 14, Otter Creek Township and the SE¼ of the NW¼ of Section 14, Otter Creek Township
The Estate of John H. Hansen to Lucille M. Hansen subject to a life estate in favor of Doris L. Hansen: an undivided ½ interest in and to the NW¼ of the NW¼ and the NE¼ of the NW¼ of Section 14, Otter Creek Township.
The Estate of Dorothy Dettbarn to Larry Dettbarn: all of the Estates interest in and to the E½ of the NE¼ except the N 20 acres thereof in Section 21, Jackson Township
The Estate of Dorothy Dettbarn to Larry Dettbarn: the N 20 acres in Section 21, Jackson Township
Julie Ann Fox, Plaintiff vs. Keith Eugene Schaben and United Bank of Iowa, Defendants to Rodney Wayne Eneboe: Lot 1 of the NW¼ of the SW¼ of Section 12 , Charter Oak Township
The Estate of Linda M. Davis to Austin Schaben and Kealy Schaben: Lots 1 & 2 of the SW¼ of the NW¼ of Section 17, Boyer Township; $310,000
The Estate of Irene Marie Jurgens to Lisa Carso: the E 51’ of 7th Street in the City of Manilla lying W of and abutting Lot 6 in Block 55 in Fairview Addition to the Incorporated City of Manilla.