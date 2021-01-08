Police Beat 1-8-2021

January 1, 8:18 a.m.: A hit-and-run accident occurred at 1103 2nd Avenue South in Denison. A green 2005 Chrysler 300 and a red 2008 Toyota Highlander were legally parked in the driveway overnight at the residence listed above. The investigating officer found that tracks in the snow indicated a third vehicle was traveling was traveling east on 2nd Avenue South, exited the roadway at the southeast corner of the intersection with South 11th Street, struck a tree and then struck the passenger side of the Chrysler, pushing it into the Toyota. The officer found debris at the impact site with a white part bearing a serial number for a 2010-2012 Hyundai Santa Fe. No one witnessed the accident. Later on January 1, Andrew Michael Henderson, 22, of Walnut, called the Denison Police Department to notify that he had been the driver in the hit-and-run accident. He agreed to come in the next morning (January 2) for an interview with the police. He stated he had pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, which caused him to wreck. He also said tiredness might have also been a contributing factor. He also said he went back to the house and spoke to the owners of the vehicles about the accident. The Chrysler received $7,000 damage on the middle passenger side and was considered totaled. The Toyota received $5,000 damage to its middle passenger side. Henderson’s vehicle received $1,000 damage to the front driver side corner. Henderson was cited for failure to maintain control.