Police Beat 2-11-2022

Arrests

February 7, 9:14 p.m.: Ephrain Justin Gutierrez, 30, of Denson, was arrested for driving while license under suspension. The location of the offense was on North 15th Street in Denison.

February 8, 1:15 A.M.: Matthew Jordan Moran, 25, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-2nd offense and for driving while revoked. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison.

February 9, 2:30 a.m.: Zachary Robin Freese, 27, of Manilla, was arrested on Crawford County warrants for violation of probation.

February 9, 3:19 a.m.: Luis Angel Adrade, 22, was arrested on a Monona County warrant.

February 9: Agany Char John, 37, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication. The offense took place at 3:22 p.m. at a gas station on North 7th Street in Denison.

Fires

February 7, 2:02 p.m.: Firefighters from Kiron, Denison, Deloit, Schleswig, Vail and Odebolt were paged to a report of a porch on fire on at a residence on Elm Street in Boyer. Crawford County Ambulance was also paged.

February 8, 1:13 a.m.: Erica Weber reported the smell of smoke and a slight hazy look in a residence on 230th Street, rural Denison. The Denison, Vail, Manilla and Dow City-Arion fire departments were paged. Crawford County Ambulance was also paged.

K9 deployment