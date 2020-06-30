Police Beat 6-30-2020

Accidents
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 5:34 p.m. on June 24 at South Main Street and Highway 30 in Denison. Melvin Alfredo Reyes Revelo, 21, of Denison, was driving a red 2014 Jeep Patriot and was stopped on Highway 30 at the intersection with South Main. He was waiting for motorcycles to turn left at the intersection when a Blue 2006 Jeep Liberty struck his vehicle from behind. The Jeep Liberty was being driven by Chelsea Taylor Fishback, 20, of Manning. Fishback and Veronica Reyes, a passenger in the Jeep Patriot, were taken to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by ambulance for suspected minor injuries. Fishback was cited for following too close and failure to provide proof of financial liability. Her vehicle received $1,200 damage to the front driver side corner. Reyes Revelo’s vehicle received $500 damage to the rear middle.
At 8:24 p.m. on June 25, John Weber reported a car versus deer accident on Highway 39 north of the race track in Denison.
A backing accident occurred at Casey’s General Store on Highway 30 in Denison at 9:08 p.m. on June 27. Marissa Perez Ocampo, 15, of Denison, was backing a white 2007 General Motors Yukon from a parking space and backed into the side of a silver 2009 Pontiac G6 that was at a fueling station. The Pontiac received $1,500 damage to the middle driver’s side. Perez Ocampo’s vehicle was not damaged.
Arrests, citations and warnings
On June 26, Brenna Allyn Schafer, 30, of Woodbine, was arrested and charged with theft in the fifth degree for shoplifting merchandise from Walmart in Denison. The items taken were cosmetics and dog treats and were valued at $285.88.
At 9:09 a.m. on June 26, Brenna Allyn Shafer was arrested for theft in the fifth degree and given a citation for driving under suspension. The incident occurred at Ettleman’s in Dow City.
At 10:35 p.m. on June 26, Shawn Freeman was cited for driving under suspension and warned for equipment. The incident happened at Highway 30 and Dunlap Street west of Dow City.
At 2:11 a.m. on June 28, Paul Muhlbauer was arrested for OWI, 1st offense. The incident happened at 380th Street and S Avenue in southeast Crawford County.
Miscellaneous
At 1:47 a.m. on June 27, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist for a fight at The Dog House Bar and Grill in Dunlap.
Dog bite
At 5:48 p.m. on June 27, Crawford County Memorial Hospital reported that a 17-year-old subject from Charter Oak had been bitten by a dog and had been examined, treated and released. The family and CCMH made arrangements for the deceased dog to be taken to the lab at Iowa State University to be tested.