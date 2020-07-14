Police Beat 7-14-2020

Arson and arrest
On July 12, Beth Ann Guzman, 43, of Dow City, was taken into custody and charged with arson, 3rd degree, an aggravated misdemeanor. According to the sheriff’s office incident report and the criminal complaint filed in district court, fire departments from Dow City, Denison, Manilla and Dunlap and the Crawford County Ambulance were paged to a shed fire at 504 East Fulton Street in Dow City at 11:29 p.m. on July 11. The shed was the property of Jeremy Frank and had a value that did not exceed $500. During an investigation through text, it was determined that Guzman started the fire and admitted to it through text. A preliminary hearing has been set for 11 a.m. on July 31.
Arrests and citations
At 2:22 p.m. on July 10, Ryan Matthew Halsey and Jennifer Lynn Stiker were arrested for domestic abuse assault. Stiker was transported by ambulance to Crawford County Memorial Hospital for evaluation and medical clearance. The incident occurred in Buck Grove.
On July 11, Jose Heriberto Bermudez Martinez, 22, of Denison was arrested for driving with a revoked license. The arrest occurred on Highway 30 in Denison.
At 12:01 a.m. on July 13, Eilan Garcia Garcia, 20, of Denison, was arrested for OWI – 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor, possession of alcohol under legal age, failure to yield and failure to provide financial liability. The arrest was made during a traffic stop on Highway 30 near Country View Trailer Court east of Denison.
Accidents
A vehicle rollover accident happened at 2:17 a.m. on July 11 on Arrowhead Road near Bomgaars. Jeff Brus was texting and driving when his vehicle left the road and rolled over onto its left side. Charges are pending.
A car sideswiped another vehicle on Highway 30 at 11:07 a.m. on July 11. Juan Pablo Chapa, 17, of Denison, was driving a red 2015 Ford F150 SuperCrew pickup in the left lane going east on Highway 30 and was following another vehicle. When the vehicle ahead slowed to turn north onto 15th Street, Chapa braked his pickup to avoid striking the vehicle. This caused his phone to slide from the center console onto the floor. While Chapa was reaching for his phone, his pickup traveled into the right eastbound lane of Highway 30 and sideswiped a blue 2018 Ford F150 SuperCrew pickup being driven by Billy Humberto Carcia Aguilar, 19, of Denison. Both vehicles received $1,200 damage. No one was injured. Chapa was cited for failure to maintain control.
At 12:25 p.m. on July 11, Sharon Lapel reported a property-damage-only vehicle accident versus a parked car in Denison.
At 8:58 a.m. on July 12, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a car versus deer accident that happened on Highway 30, Vail. A trooper from the Iowa State Patrol arrived at the scene and filed the report.
Theft
At 2:08 p.m. on July 10, John Heiden, of Denison, reported that a dark blue 2001 Pontiac Bonneville four-door vehicle had been stolen. It was last seen on July 8. The keys were left in the center console and the fuel tank was one-half full.
Miscellaneous
A call to the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center at 6:42 p.m. on July 12 advised that drinking was possibly occurring in a silver van with five male subjects, eastbound on Main Street in Manilla. The investigating deputy was unable to locate the van.
At 8:01 p.m. on July 12, a call to the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center advised that minors were drinking on Main Street and near the fire station in Manilla. The subjects could not be located.
Cattle at large
The Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received three calls about cattle being out as follows.
7:25 p.m. on July 11, a report of four cattle on the highway at Highway 30 and 160th Street between Dow City and Dunlap. The caller advised they had chased them off the road.
7:35 p.m. on July 11, Highway 141 and 120th Street west of Charter Oak, two cattle out heading west on the highway
10:45 p.m. on July 11, Highway 141 and Ricketts turnoff (county road L51/150th Street), advised about 50 head of cattle on the road
1:59 p.m. on July 12, two cows on the side of the road at Highway 141 and 130th Street west of Charter Oak; the owner was notified.