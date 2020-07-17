Police Beat 7-17-2020

Arrests
On July 11, Jon Rob Zenk, 58, of Denison, was arrested for OWI, a serious misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, a simple misdemeanor, interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor; and assault on persons in a certain occupation – intent of injury, a Class D felony. He was taken to the Crawford County Jail. The incident happened at 6th Avenue North and North 16th Street in Denison.
On July 12, Eber Anibal Ramirez Bialon, 32, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor. The incident occurred at a residence on South 20th Street in Denison.
At 9:57 p.m. on July 12, Joaquin Mauricio Castro, 56, of Denison, was charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. The incident took place at a gas station on Highway 30 in Denison.
At 2:13 a.m. on July 14, Jovanny Eduardo Morales, 18, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor; and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, a Class B felony. The incident occurred by a shelter house at Yellow Smoke Park. A preliminary hearing was set for 11 a.m. on July 24.
At 10:52 p.m. on July 14, Justo Garcia Jr., 21, of Denison, was arrested on a warrant. The warrant was served in connection with the charge of assault, a simple misdemeanor that occurred on July 12.
Theft
On July 10, Jacquilina Martinez Nicolas, of Denison, reported her house had been broken into while she was visiting in Mexico. Taken was $300 in cash and a passport.
Accidents
At 12:30 p.m. on July 13, Jennifer Lara reported that she hit a raccoon with her car on Highway 30 between Vail and Denison.
At 8:45 a.m. on July 14, Patricia Ritchie reported a car versus deer accident that happened at 7:15 a.m. while traveling east on Highway 30 near Westside Avenue. She reported that her 2012 Toyota Camry received about $3,000 damage to the front end.
Abandoned vehicle
At 12:23 p.m. on July 15, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of an abandoned vehicle in Deloit.
Fireworks incident
At 6:36 p.m. on July 13, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center was advised of possible gun shots across the street from Lost Wages in Buck Grove. It was discovered that subjects were setting off fireworks. A warning was issued.
Miscellaneous
At 8:32 p.m. on July 13, a call was received about someone shooting a vulture out of a tree on 6th Street in Manilla. The investigating deputy located the dead bird but was unable to locate who shot it.