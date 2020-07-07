Police Beat, 7-7-2020

Accidents
Two vehicles that were backing up on North Main Street in Denison on July 2 collided. The accident happened at 5 p.m. Miranda Ann Meyer, 16, of Denison, was driving a black 2012 Kia Optima, and Juan Alejandro Garcia, 21, of Denison, was driving a gray 2012 Ford Focus. Meyer was backing from a driveway on the west side of North Main and Garcia was backing from a driveway on the east side. Meyer stated she had been backing out first and that Garcia back out after her and hit her vehicle. Garcia stated he had been backing out first and that Meyer backed into his vehicle. No evidence or impartial witnesses corroborated either side of the story. Family members of both drivers said they saw the accident and that their respective family member driving was not the driver at fault. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Garcia’s vehicle received $2,000 damage and Meyer’s vehicle received $1,000 damage.
A backing accident occurred in the Fareway parking lot at 8 p.m. on July 2, Tabitha Marie Huebert, 23, of Denison, was backing a red 1997 Ford F250 pickup from a parking space while Sharon Dorothy Mitchell, 64, of Dow City, was passing behind her, driving a white 2016 Ford Explorer. Huebert backed into Mitchell’s vehicle, causing $1,000 damage to the front passenger side. Huebert’s vehicle received $500 damage to the rear driver’s side corner. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported.
A backing accident occurred on 1st Avenue North in Denison at 3:34 p.m. on July 3. Jose Luis Salazar, 46, of Denison, was backing a black 2010 Nissan Armada from the north side driveway at 1523 1st Avenue North, and Kathie Jo Dreesen, 59, of Denison, was backing a silver 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup from the south driveway at 1528 2st Avenue North. The vehicles struck in the middle of the street. Salazar’s vehicle received $1,500 damage and Dreesen’s vehicle received only $1 damage. Dreesen was cited for failure to maintain registration of vehicle and no valid liability.
A hit-and-run accident happened at 8:29 p.m. on July 4, at an apartment complex parking lot on 3rd Avenue North in Denison. An unknown gray vehicle was witnessed to be backing into a parking stall to turn around. The gray/silver car was observed striking a red 2007 Buick Lacrosse on the driver’s side and then leaving the scene. The Lacrosse received $1,500 damage.
At 10:08 a.m. on July 5, a motorcycle versus deer accident involving Douglas Hoffmann was reported. The accident occurred between Denison and Deloit. Minor damage was done.
Arrests and citations
At 2:04 a.m. on July 4, Miguel Angel Saldana Figueroa, 39, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI, 1st offense, on South 15th Street in Denison.
At 7:56 p.m. on July 4, Emily Rachel Gierstorf, 24, of Arion, was arrested for operating while intoxicated. The arrest occurred during a traffic stop on Highway 30 near Arion.
At 1:50 a.m. on July 5, Taya Larae Hinkeldey, 18, of Schaller, was arrested and charged with OWI, 1st offense, during a traffic stop on Highway 59.
During a traffic stop at 2:24 p.m. on July 5, Robert Boll was cited for no valid license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle. His vehicle was towed to the impound lot by Waderich Towing.
At 11:35 p.m. on July 5, Jasmin Liseth Galdamez, 20, of Denison, and Justo Garcia Jr., 21, of Denison, were arrested for violating a no-contact order between the two.
Vandalism, property damage
At 8:20 a.m. on July 2, Shaun Kronke with the county road department reported windows shot out on equipment in Arion.
Fireworks complaints
At 10:57 p.m. and 11:11 p.m. on July 5, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received fireworks complaints in Charter Oak.
Miscellaneous
At 3:38 p.m. on July 4, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a call about a person riding a bike in the middle of Highway 30 westbound from American Protein Company. The investigating deputy spoke with the subject, Andrew Lyman, at Ettleman’s in Dow City and advised him to stay off the traveled portion of the roadway.
At 1:42 a.m. on July 5, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called for an agency assist for a fight in progress at El Patron in Denison.
At 5:58 p.m. on July 5, a deputy was requested for an issue at the splash pad at the city park in Dow City.
K9 deployments
At 5:47 p.m. on July 3, a white Grand Prix with no plates was stopped at 1987 Highway 39 and a sheriff’s office K9 was deployed.
Sheriff’s office K9s were also deployed at 1:06 a.m. on July 4 and at 11:40 p.m. on July 5.