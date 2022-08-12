Crop report: Conditions being driven by lack of moisture

Reduced yields possible

“Crops and plants are crashing down at an accelerated rate in comparison to other years,” said Mike Witt, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist for Sac, Calhoun, Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Harrison, Shelby, Audubon and Guthrie counties.

“It’s really taking a turn.”

The crop conditions are being driven by a lack of moisture during this season and as a carryover from last season.

“Last year, that soil moisture was depleted and we were on that fine line of just getting enough rain,” Witt said.

“This year we’re over that line; we are getting nothing and there’s nothing down below to help replenish that.”

Western Iowa is behind about seven inches of rain at present.

“Most people will say right now they haven’t mowed their yard in a long time; the grass has gone dormant for a while,” he said. “Trees are starting to be affected badly, as well. If you look up at trees, you’ll see they’re defoliating a lot. We already had a bad spring for them – they came out late – and now they’re drought-stressed on top of that. Trees are taking a beating this year.”

Rain earlier this week did not significantly change the outlook for crops.

“Right now we’re past the pollination stage,” Witt said. “When there was pollination going on, we had some of those hot days that might have stressed out some of the corn, but we’re past that.”

Corn is in the grain fill stage now.

“With that lack of moisture, we’re going to shorten that grain fill period,” he said. “We’re going to have a lot more kernels that are going to abort on the tips – a lot of tip back – with that lack of moisture, and we’ll have a lot of smaller ears. They’ll have the same number of kernels around – those kernels just won’t be as full.”

He noted that recent temperatures have not been excessive.

“In the last couple of weeks we’ve had warm temperatures, but it really hasn’t been oppressive heat, so that helps us if you want a silver lining,” Witt said. “But the fact that we don’t have any moisture is going to lead to lighter kernels from that stress.”

Additional moisture in the next few weeks won’t do much for corn.

“It’s not going to help that much, anymore,” he said. “We still need some moisture for corn, but we’re getting close to the point of no return.”

Rain can still help soybeans, but they also suffer because of the dry conditions this year.

“Any moisture will help with soybeans during that grain fill period, but drought can reduce pod numbers by up to 20%,” Witt said.

“Soybeans have the potential to go to that BB size – with soybeans a lot of the yield potential can be determined by seed size as opposed to that pod number,” Witt said. “A lot of that is directly affected by

moisture, so if we have less moisture the seeds are going to be smaller when they develop. You might have the same number of pods, but the yield is going to be reduced.”

Soybeans pod size could be improved with additional rain, though some soybean fields are already in distress, he said.

“If you drive around you can see areas of fields - especially soybean fields – that look like they’re starting to die,” Witt said.

“That is a direct effect of drought, where basically the plants are just burning up.”

Corn fires from the bottom, which is a change that is not as easily visible from the road.

“You won’t necessarily see it until you literally walk into the fields a ways and then you start to see some of the damage starting to occur,” he said.

Harvest could come early this year.

“In the next couple of weeks, if we don’t get any rain it will shorten the season and the plants will start to crash down and things will cut off a lot sooner than we would anticipate,” Witt said.

“Normally, I would not think about that happening until the end of August/beginning of September, but given the drought conditions some of them are going to cut off sooner.”

He said it is too soon to tell, but conditions could be setting up for moldy grain in fields this fall.