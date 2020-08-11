Crops flattened, power interrupted

At about 9:15 a.m., a severe thunderstorm raged across Crawford County, pelting the area with hail, breaking limbs from trees and flattening crops.
Crawford County Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Miller said that hail ranged in size in perhaps up to quarter size and that the area from Charter Oak to Dow City received the majority of the hail.
Manilla also reported hail, as did Denison.
Wind speeds were 70 miles per hour and possibly higher, Miller said.
Storm damage also accounted for power outages.
Mike Wight, DMU electric manager, said the storm took out three main circuits coming out of substations.
The first was returned to service in about 20 minutes.
The last took about an hour and 15 minutes.
Two of the circuits were taken out by a limb that fell on Fifth Avenue North just east of Main Street, Wight said.
Lightning fried at least 30 electric meters, which the DMU crews having been changing out; the dead meters have power passing through them but show no readings.
Wight said there are likely more burned-out meters that have not yet been discovered.
“We’re going to walk around and look at some areas,” Wight said.
As of about 4 p.m. yesterday, the only repair crew still in the field was working on a wire going to a house west of Casey’s, Wight said.
Most of the repair work was finished in about two hours.
“We anticipate we could get some more phone calls as people get home from work, but to our knowledge all customers have been restored,” said DMU General Manager Rory Weis.
“We’re pretty fortunate, I think.”
Damage to the east of Denison was much more severe.
DMU sent a two-man crew and a bucket truck to Grand Junction to help with storm damage there.
Weis said he expects the crew to work in Grand Junction most of Tuesday morning and then head to Ogden to help there.
“The superintendent in Ogden told me it will probably take three days to restore their customers,” he said. “Ogden had 70 mph winds for about 20 minutes.”
Miller said rainfall amounts varied greatly in the county, from half an inch to two inches.
“It was not the kind of rain we were hoping for,” said Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman.
He said he thought the storm would have caused more problems than it did around the county.
“From a road perspective, it wasn’t as bad as I thought,” Assman said.
The main issue was with trees down across roadways.
One fell across Donna Reed Road south of Denison.
He said he expected to have everything cleaned up by the end of the day on Monday.
Only minor washing occurred around the county, Assman said.
“The conditions were so dry that whatever rain fell basically soaked into the ground,” he said. “There wasn’t a lot of runoff or roadway overtopping or anything like that.”
Most of the issues had to do with the wind knocking down trees and scattering debris.
Assman said he saw significant hail-damaged crops on O Avenue west of Denison.
Other incidents that Miller reported included a semi jackknifed north of Kiron near the curve in Highway 39, a fallen tree that blocked North 20th Street and a tree that blocked the way out of Manilla.
Miller had not heard of any major damage to buildings, so in that way he felt the area was fortunate.
He said more damage was reported to the east of Crawford County.