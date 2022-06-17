Crops get a late start

Dicamba application may cause problems

“Overall, I would say the crops are looking pretty good,” said Mike Witt, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist for Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Shelby, Audubon and Guthrie counties.

“We have corn that’s in the V6 to V8 range in a lot of places and soybeans in V2 to V4 range. With soybeans, there’s a lot more variability. One of the big issues I’m seeing with crops across Crawford County, and all of the area, is that lack of size, especially with soybeans, due to the late planting that we had.”

Brown dirt is still showing in a lot of fields, even though half of June has passed, he noted.

Planting in Crawford County took place at about the same time as in other counties.

“Around that second to third week of May is when people really started doing a lot of the planting,” Witt said.

“In previous years, people were done planting before then. It wasn’t super late, but it was later than what we’re used to.”

The current warm temperatures will allow the plants to grow quickly and catch up.

Witt said the full effect of high fertilizer prices will be determined down the road.

“If we’re able to keep high commodity prices, then we should be OK to keep our margins in check,” Witt said. “Even if we have high input costs we can still make a profit. The biggest issue is if that (commodity) price drops significantly for some reason, then we’re going to really be in trouble because we already have a lot of money wrapped up in these crops as far as input costs go. We don’t have a lot of room to play.”

Another issue is the short remaining window to spray the herbicide dicamba.

“The final spray date for dicamba applications is June 20,” he said.

Witt has received many phone call inquiries about whether the final spray date will be extended because of the small size of soybeans.

“As of right now, there is a lot of pressure to extend that deadline, but I don’t think it’s going to get extended,” Witt said.

He expects to see a lot of dicamba application in the next few days.

“We have to look at the next 10 to 14 days after this window on the 20th; that’s when we’re going to start seeing Dicamba damage if there’s any volatilization or drift,” he said.

Hot weather this weekend will be conducive to volatilization of dicamba, which damages and kills plants that are not resistant.

“It’s about the worst weather we could have for it,” Witt said.

Crawford County has had about 90% of what is considered normal precipitation this spring, but subsurface soil is still lacking.

“We’re not really in the drought monitor but we’re pretty close,” Witt said.

“This moisture (on Wednesday) will help significantly, but we do need more to help replenish subsurface moisture where we’ve got a deficit.”

He noted that areas east of Carroll have had flooding because of a surplus of moisture.