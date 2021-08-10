Crops manage in dry conditions

Field agronomist Mike Witt remains cautiously optimistic
“Things are actually looking really good, considering that we’re still lacking in soil moisture,” said Mike Witt, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist for Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Shelby, Audubon and Guthrie counties.
“We’ve been spoon-feeding rain to this crop, and these last couple of rains have been really helpful.”
Witt said corn in the local area is mainly in the R4/dough stage.
“I think we’re past (R3) milk stage and with that it needs a lot of moisture, but the moisture we’ve had has been really good,” Witt said.
“Soybeans are in the R4/R5 stage, so pod development is key. The yield is probably being determined, so the more moisture we get in August the better.”
He noted that rain has not been uniform across the area.
“In Crawford County, in the last couple weeks, there has probably been anywhere from 2.5 inches to maybe a half inch. It might have been locally heavier or some fields happened to get missed. It has been kind of spotty, but everyone has still gotten something.”
Most areas have had enough rain to keep the crops moving along, he said.
Witt said crops in the area are largely disease-free.
“The only big thing of concern I’ve seen is corn rootworm,” he said. “It has been pretty rampant in corn-on-corn fields and in some other fields, as well.”
The environmental conditions last fall and so far this year have been good for rootworms, he said.
“I haven’t seen much for insects other than normal Japanese beetles,” Witt said. “There are some reports of spider mites, but these rains we’ve been getting are kind of staving off the really droughty, dry conditions that spider mites thrive on.”
He has seen some SDS (sudden death syndrome) in beans, but not very much.
“We’ve been starting to see some damage and some issues going on with yellowing of soybeans and the early firing with the corn, but that’s not entirely unexpected with the nature of the dryness that we’ve had,” he said. “The rain can only do so much.”
As of the beginning of this week, he doesn’t see serious problems for harvest.
“But if we don’t get any more rain and it decides it’s going to bump up to 95 or 100 degrees, I’m going to change my tune on that. Right now, the corn is developing and the only thing the corn can do from here on out is lose yield, I would say. We need more moisture and we need the temperatures.”
Warm daytime temperatures don’t worry him as much as warm nighttime temperatures, which could accelerate the harvest, he said.
“That’s pretty much true most years, but this year I’d say it’s probably something to consider,” Witt said.
Air services have been out spraying fungicide in recent days, but he said the time for those applications is about over.
Fungicide could provide another two weeks of protection for 112-day corn, but not much more.
“There’s not a whole lot of point putting it on too much longer this season,” he said.
Witt said he remains cautiously optimistic.
“Considering the drought and the dry conditions, we had decent pollination,” Witt said. “We did have some tip-back (corn ears missing kernels at the outer end of the ear) that’s occurring, but that always occurs. I’m not seeing it occur in a significant amount. We had the kernels. Can we keep them there and fill them out?”
He said he would keep an eye on the weather.