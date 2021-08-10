Crops manage in dry conditions

Witt said crops in the area are largely disease-free.

“The only big thing of concern I’ve seen is corn rootworm,” he said. “It has been pretty rampant in corn-on-corn fields and in some other fields, as well.”

The environmental conditions last fall and so far this year have been good for rootworms, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I haven’t seen much for insects other than normal Japanese beetles,” Witt said. “There are some reports of spider mites, but these rains we’ve been getting are kind of staving off the really droughty, dry conditions that spider mites thrive on.”

He has seen some SDS (sudden death syndrome) in beans, but not very much.

“We’ve been starting to see some damage and some issues going on with yellowing of soybeans and the early firing with the corn, but that’s not entirely unexpected with the nature of the dryness that we’ve had,” he said. “The rain can only do so much.”

As of the beginning of this week, he doesn’t see serious problems for harvest.