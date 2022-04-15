Crossing against traffic; concerns raised about how children are dropped off at Broadway Elementary

For the next few school days, Denison police officers will likely be stationed at Broadway Elementary during times when children are being dropped, according to Denison Police Chief Brandon Rinnan.

He said officers were there on Tuesday to let individuals know that they should drop off children only in the eastbound lane of Broadway by the school.

“We were not there to issue tickets – it was for educational purposes,” Rinnan said.

He said the officers may do the same for a couple of days next week.

The action is being taken after concerns were aired last week by Schleswig resident Kendal Esteves, whose children attend Zion Lutheran School.

Esteves said she usually drops her children off at school at a little after 8 a.m. and then travels east on Broadway to go to her job.

She doesn’t normally go by Broadway Elementary when children are arriving in the morning, but last week she dropped her children off earlier than usual and passed by the school during arrival time.

Esteves said she was astounded to see that parents were dropping off their children in the middle of the street in front of the school.

“There are parents who are dropping off their children in the westbound lane in the middle of the block,” she said. “They are opening their door and walking around their car, crossing in front of traffic, and then going into the school.”

She noted that the area doesn’t have a crosswalk, flashing lights or a crossing guard.

“They’re literally stopping traffic and assuming the person coming the opposite way is going to stop for their child,” Esteves said.

“I don’t feel that we should have to depend on good drivers; I think we should have things in place so that our children are safe. I don’t have children that go to that school, but I also don’t want to be there when a kid gets hit, and I don’t want to be the person who hits a kid.”

She took her concerns to Denison Community School District Superintendent Mike Pardun, who said he was working with the police.

“He said that bad habits are really hard to break and that they were going to try to find a solution,” Esteves said.

Pardun told the Bulletin and Review that in the principal’s message last week, a reminder was sent to families about where they should drop off their children in the morning before school.

He said similar messages have been communicated over the years.

The reminder included an overhead image of the school area that marked a portion of the east end of the block as the designated drop-off area.

“We have also been working with the Denison Police Department to encourage our families to drop their children off when they are headed eastbound on Broadway using the drop off lane outlined in the principal’s message,” Pardun said.

The principal’s message also noted alternate drop-off locations by the street-side parking on 16th Street traveling south, on 15th Street traveling north, and on 1st Ave South traveling west.

Esteves said she doesn’t know what the answer is for the issue – but a permanent solution is needed.

She noted that 20th Street Elementary has a more-obvious drop-off area for students.

She is surprised the street by Broadway Elementary does not have a flashing light that would alert drivers of the school zone.

“Would a flashing light make someone more aware so they don’t text, they don’t drink their coffee?” she said.

“I am from bigger towns, but I’ve never driven through somewhere at school time and not seen at least a flashing school zone (light).”

She said the situation should be addressed before a child is injured or killed.

Esteves initially posted her concerns about the issue on the “You are from Denison (Iowa)” Facebook page, where she was met with a fair amount of support from members of the community.

She also received resistance from several individuals who said, essentially, “it’s always been that way” or “it’s up to the parents.”

“This is not OK and it’s not safe,” she said.

Esteves said she learned from comments on the page that a child was struck by a car near the school about 10 years ago.

The post stated that the child was let off on the appropriate side, but another car rolled into her while dropping off a student.

Esteves said Denison Mayor Pam Soseman reached out to her because of her post on the Facebook page.

Soseman told the Bulletin and Review that she had been in contact with Rinnan; she related that he would have officers oversee the drop-off of students and that parents/drivers were being told to drive to the east so that children do not have to cross traffic.

Esteves said she has not had a chance to talk to Rinnan; she is currently out of the state dealing with a family issue.