Crossroads launches CoCares program

Crossroads of Crawford County is in the process of launching a new program called “CoCares” in the local area.
The program will assist community members who need help doing homemaking chores, according Lisa Sorensen, a CoCares program manager with Crossroads.
Basic cleaning activities such as vacuuming, dusting, washing dishes, and mopping are among some of the services to be provided.
“It’s also a teaching program for someone who may want to learn these skills and become more independent in their homes,” Sorensen said.
Learning the tasks can help boost the individual’s self-esteem, she added.
“We’ll also teach cooking skills or assist with meal preparation for people who need assistance with that.”
The program can provide relief for caregivers caring for someone in their home or it can provide needed companionship, she said.
Crossroads identified the need for these services through individuals who consulted with the organization for assistance.
Cleaning services for the elderly and teaching activities for an array of people were the most in demand, Sorensen said.
“The program itself will give caregivers the comfort that their loved one is being cared for when they’re not available to do it,” Sorensen said.
“Just knowing someone is there to provide those services will provide comfort to their families,” Sorensen added.
The service will be available on an income-based sliding fee scale of $20-$50 per hour.
The client will be responsible for payment, but Crossroads is willing to consider a variety of arrangements, including church-sponsored programs or individual sponsorships.
Crossroads is currently working on marketing the service so members of the local community are aware of it.
Sorensen and another manager plan to visit businesses around the Denison area to get the word out about the program.
Some of the individuals who will provide the services are already staff members at Crossroads, but more will be needed.
“The goal is to eventually hire more staff as we pick up clientele in the Denison area,” Sorensen said. “We’ve put together policies and procedures to follow and educational curriculum for the staff that will be providing these services.”
Staff members are currently being trained to provide the program’s services.
Sorensen said Crossroads is also working to raise funds to help develop CoCares and expand its educational component.
“We have some funds available at this point but as the program grows we’ll have to continue to raise funds,” she said.
Individuals interested in making a monetary donation to the program may contact Crossroads at 712-393-4673 or by email to DianeV@crossroadsofcrawfordcounty.org.