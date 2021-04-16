Crossroads launches CoCares program

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Just knowing someone is there to provide those services will provide comfort to their families,” Sorensen added.

The service will be available on an income-based sliding fee scale of $20-$50 per hour.

The client will be responsible for payment, but Crossroads is willing to consider a variety of arrangements, including church-sponsored programs or individual sponsorships.

Crossroads is currently working on marketing the service so members of the local community are aware of it.

Sorensen and another manager plan to visit businesses around the Denison area to get the word out about the program.

Some of the individuals who will provide the services are already staff members at Crossroads, but more will be needed.

“The goal is to eventually hire more staff as we pick up clientele in the Denison area,” Sorensen said. “We’ve put together policies and procedures to follow and educational curriculum for the staff that will be providing these services.”

Staff members are currently being trained to provide the program’s services.

Sorensen said Crossroads is also working to raise funds to help develop CoCares and expand its educational component.