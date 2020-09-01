Cub Scout Pack 49 sign-up night Sept. 8

Cub Scout Pack 49 in Denison is inviting youth in first through fifth grades to become a part of a 110-year-old tradition of fun and learning.
Sign-up night for Pack 49 will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, at Union Park in Denison.
Parents and their children can learn more about the program at sign-up night, and the youth can participate in some games.
In Cub Scouts, youth join according to their age group, with age-appropriate activities.
Pack 49 runs programs for Tigers (1st grade), Wolf (2nd grade), Bear (3rd grade) and Webelos (4th and 5th grades).
It doesn’t matter if a youth joins in a later grade. They don’t have to earn the lower ranks.
“I’ve had several kids join when they were in second or third grade and joined as Wolves or Bears,” said Troy Gehlsen, Cubmaster for Pack 49.
Youth meet in dens according to their rank. The dens are small enough so that the Cubs can social distance according to COVID-19 recommendations, said Gehlsen.
Each den meets twice a month, or more if they want to. Den meetings last about an hour.
“Kids can get a lot done and have fun if they are meeting for an hour,” said Gehlsen.
“I’ve told a lot of Scouts in the past, you get out of Scouting what put into it. To have a good, fun Scouting experience, you’ve got to put something into it,” he added.
Topics at den meetings are geared toward skills the Cub Scouts can do to earn activity belt loops and their rank badge.
Den meetings take place at a location chosen by the den leaders.
“Den meetings are about the Cubs learning and having fun,” said Gehlsen. “A lot of times they aren’t aware that they are learning something, but when they are having fun and learning something, too, you know you’re doing something right.
“Among the positive things about Cub Scouts is the parental involvement,” he added. “It’s about helping your child learn all these things about life.”
New parents are always encouraged to step in as den leaders.
“When new people come in, they bring in new ideas, ideas for different activities the kids can do to earn a badge. A lot of the fun is doing something new and trying something different,” Gehlsen pointed out.
Outdoor activities and community service are also parts of the Cub Scout experience.
“A couple years ago the Webelos went fishing and canoeing and learned canoeing safety,” said Gehlsen.
“The older kids have to learn the steps of building a campfire, how to maintain it and put it out,” he added. “The Cub Scouts learn a lot about outdoor skills.”
A past example of community service is a clean-up activity at Union Park.
“The community service events are fun. The kids are learning but they don’t always realize they are learning something good that will help them in life,” said Gehlsen.
Cub Scouts go on a number of tours, as well. Denison Municipal Utilities, the historic McHenry House, the fire station and the police station are some of the tour destinations.
“When we tour the fire hall, we learn how things work there. It is important for the kids to know things like why the firefighters dress like they do and other information about firefighting,” said Gehlsen.
In addition, the tours expose the kids to ideas about volunteer service and possible careers.
Popular events when all the dens gather for pack meetings include the Raingutter Regatta, Pinewood Derby, the Christmas party and the awards banquet.
Cub Scouts have the opportunity to go to day camps free of charge by selling camp cards in the spring or through the annual popcorn sales.
The popcorn sale is the biggest fundraiser of the year. The money raised from popcorn sales pay for the pack’s programs throughout the year, the belt loops the Cub Scout receive at ceremonies, the camps, the Pinewood Derby cars and the Raingutter Regatta boats.
Gehlsen said to make the popcorn sales a little easier this year with COVID-19, online sales will be allowed this year.
“This may not work for everybody, but they are encouraging online sales. But if Cub Scouts feel comfortable going door-to-door and still socially distancing, they can do that,” he added.
Show and sell events, where the Scouts set up in a local business with the popcorn are also possible.
Gehlsen has a lot of good memories from his years of Scouting and serving as a den leader and Cubmaster.
“Kids have fun and parents hang out together and talk about their kids and Scouting in general,” he said. “Through Cub Scouts, kids grow by learning something new, working on new challenges,” Gehlsen added. “They also develop good character traits and learn about the community.”
Gehlsen can provide more information about jointing Cub Scouts. His number is 712-269-0597 and his email address is troygehlsen@gmail.com.