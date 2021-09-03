Cub Scouts – having fun and learning fundamentals

Pack 49 signup on September 8 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison

The start of a new school year also means the start of a new scouting year.

Cub Scout Pack 49 in Denison will conduct a sign-up night on Wednesday, September 8, at Our Savior Lutheran Church on North 24th Street in Denison. Sign-up time is 6:30-8 p.m.

Sign-up night is a good time for parents and children to find out information to see what Cub Scouts is all about, said Cubmaster Troy Gehlsen.

“We will have some Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts on hand for people to talk to,” he said. “We will have a few activities ready for people to participate in while they are there. We’ll have a tent there to represent the camping side of scouting. We’ll have a water bottle rocket launcher. The kids can make a water bottle rocket and launch it off this little launch pad. We’ll have a couple of other small activities, just something fun for them to do.”

For parents who are new to Cub Scouts, Gehlsen explained what their child will do as a member of Pack 49.

“Den meetings are once or twice a month. At the den meetings, the Cub Scouts work on activities to earn badges and rank,” he said. “You’re having fun but you’re learning things about life.