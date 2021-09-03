Cub Scouts – having fun and learning fundamentals

Pack 49 signup on September 8 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison
The start of a new school year also means the start of a new scouting year.
Cub Scout Pack 49 in Denison will conduct a sign-up night on Wednesday, September 8, at Our Savior Lutheran Church on North 24th Street in Denison. Sign-up time is 6:30-8 p.m.
Sign-up night is a good time for parents and children to find out information to see what Cub Scouts is all about, said Cubmaster Troy Gehlsen.
“We will have some Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts on hand for people to talk to,” he said. “We will have a few activities ready for people to participate in while they are there. We’ll have a tent there to represent the camping side of scouting. We’ll have a water bottle rocket launcher. The kids can make a water bottle rocket and launch it off this little launch pad. We’ll have a couple of other small activities, just something fun for them to do.”
For parents who are new to Cub Scouts, Gehlsen explained what their child will do as a member of Pack 49.
“Den meetings are once or twice a month. At the den meetings, the Cub Scouts work on activities to earn badges and rank,” he said. “You’re having fun but you’re learning things about life.
“We try to do as much outdoors as we can; weather doesn’t always permit,” Gehlsen continued. “We do a hike and a campfire in the fall. We have a couple summer events we do outside. But some of that is also up to the den leaders.”
Scouting is open to all youth, boys and girls.
Cub Scouts join dens according to their grade in school.
Tiger is for first graders. Wolf is for second graders. Bear is for third graders. Webelos 1 starts with fourth grade, followed by Webelos 2.
After Webelos 2, the scouts can cross over into Boy Scouts. Crossing over is both figuratively and literal.
“We have a small ceremony that involves a bridge,” Gehlsen said.
He added, “A lot of the things youth learn in Cub Scouts are put to work in Boy Scouts.
“In Cub Scouts you learn things about life and about the world around you. Cub Scouts have to earn a lot of their belt loops by learning about society, life, our community and what’s around us. It gives them an eye-opening experience.”
One of those eye-opening experiences happened just a couple weeks ago.
“We had a pack event – a roadside cleanup we did for an organization. It was a fundraiser we were asked to do,” said Gehlsen. “We had no idea there was that much garbage in a one-mile stretch of ditch. I think it was an eye-opener for the scouts, and I know it was an eye-opener for the adults that participated, as well.”
“If we’re asked to do things by other groups and organizations around town, we gladly help if we can,” said Gehlsen.
He continued that the pack is smaller right now.
“COVID was not easy on scouting in general. We’re hoping to rebound from that this year and pick up some new scouts.”
Cub Scouts have one fundraiser for the year – selling popcorn. That is starting this month.
The proceeds help to pay for all the belt loops and awards, patches for Cub Scout shirts, materials for the pinewood derby and rain gutter regatta, the Christmas party and the Blue and Gold banquet.
“The money we earn from the popcorn sales goes a long way,” said Gehlsen. “We try to raise enough funds through the popcorn sales to get us through the year.
“I tell parents that we’re not trying to turn your child into a fundraiser. But we do have to raise money to keep the pack going, and a lot of the money goes toward paying the annual dues. If a Cub Scout hits their individual popcorn goal, their dues are paid by the pack.”
Parents and family members are an integral part of the scouting experience
“We do need parent volunteers to make scouting work. That is key,” said Gehlsen.
Parents can help with den meetings or be a den leader, and they can help their kids with scouting skills outside the meeting.
“It’s not just attending a meeting and then going home and forgetting about it. We encourage the Cub Scouts to keep working on activities outside the meeting because that’s how they learn a lot, and it helps their parents and family get involved,” Gehlsen pointed out. “It really is a family-oriented organization. That’s kind of what Scouts prides itself on. It’s not just the youth; you try to encompass the family.”