 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Curtiss Bruhn

  • 0
DBR Funeral Notices

Funeral services for Curtiss Bruhn, 81, of Norwalk, formerly of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

He died Tuesday, October 18, at the VA Hospital in Des Moines.

Survivors include three children, Brenda Birchard, of Manson, Heidi Young, of Norwalk, and Brent Bruhn, of Ankeny; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, David Bruhn, of Charter Oak.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Terence R. Boeck

Terence R. Boeck

Funeral services for Terence R. Boeck, 63, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison.

Richard “Dick” Peters

Richard “Dick” Peters

Funeral services for Richard “Dick” Peters, 88, of Denison, formerly of Schleswig, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, at Imma…

Trick-or-treat at Nelson Park

Trick-or-treat at Nelson Park

Costumed characters roamed Nelson Park for first-ever trick-or-treat at the campgrounds. The event was from 5-6 p.m. on Saturday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey prices to hit record high this Thanksgiving