Funeral services for Curtiss Bruhn, 81, of Norwalk, formerly of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

He died Tuesday, October 18, at the VA Hospital in Des Moines.

Survivors include three children, Brenda Birchard, of Manson, Heidi Young, of Norwalk, and Brent Bruhn, of Ankeny; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, David Bruhn, of Charter Oak.