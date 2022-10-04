Día de los Muertos/Halloween at Washington Park on October 29

Hocus Pocus to be shown at dark

The second annual Día de los Muertos and Halloween Party at Washington Park will take place on October 29.

Businesses and individuals are invited to participate in the trick or treat portion of the event.

“Last year, we had 23 different trick or treat tables – signup for that was really good for the first year. I thought it made for an awesome event,” said Jennifer Smith, who is helping organize the Día de los Muertos and Halloween Party.

“Right now, after just announcing it on Thursday on Facebook, we already have 29.”

She and co-organizer Grant Fineran set a goal of doubling the number of trick or treat stations this year.

“Last year we had 23, so we’d like to see 46,” she said.

Trick or treating will take place from 5 to 7 p.m.; other activities will also be available.

“We are going to have hayrack rides again; last year we had two different hayracks being pulled,” Smith said.

The route will be the same as last year’s; up 17th Street from Washington Park to Broadway, all the way over to Main Street, then down to 2nd Avenue and back to the park.

“Those were really fun,” she said.

“You’d see people outside in their yards and you could kind of see a look on their faces – like ‘what are these people doing driving by on that?’”

Smith said she hopes the people who watched from their yards last year will be at the park this year.

Crawford County Memorial Hospital is donating pumpkins for a pumpkin painting activity.

“That was a big hit for the kids,” Smith said.

“We are going to have bouncy houses again, and that’s going to be supplemented by D&A Jumpers; they rent bounce houses here in town and they’re also going to have some there.”

Denison LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) will be doing face painting as a fundraiser for that organization; Smith said face painting was very popular at last year’s event.

Mahoney & Gotto Company of Denison is the costume prize sponsor this year.

Four $25 costume prizes will be given.

“We’re going to have four categories,” Smith said. “I haven’t decided the categories yet, but it’s probably going to be something like scariest, cutest, best duo and most creative/homemade.”

She said they are still looking for more participants in the trick or treat portion of the event.

“They can set up a little table for their own business – a table or booth – it can be as simple or as fancy as they want it to be,” she said.

“I think the best part of it last year was that most of the businesses also dressed up in their own costumes. It wasn’t just fun for kids – it was fun for adults, too.”

Setup at the park will begin between 3 and 3:30 p.m.

“Businesses can come anytime around that time to set up their own table; the ones that have a really fancy or intricate table with decorations might want to come a little bit earlier,” she said.

“As long as they’re there and ready to go by 5 o’clock. The kids just walk along the sidewalk and get their treats or their goodies from the different vendors. They can do that if they want to but they don’t have to do that. It’s up to them.”

She estimates that 300 to 400 kids took part last year.

“I’ve been telling businesses to estimate for about that many this year,” Smith said. “As with everything, when the treats are gone they’re gone. I’d say come early if you want to get all the treats – come late and you might miss a few.”

After the trick or treating finishes, at dark, the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus” will be shown.

The film stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as evil witches who return to life on Halloween Night.

“Hocus Pocus” was not particularly successful when it was first released, but has become a cult favorite in the years since then. It inspired a sequel which was recently released.

The owners of The Cottage, The Boutique, Totally You Boutique and Wise Monkey Quilting are sponsoring the film.

“I think some of those ladies have some of their own surprises in store,” Smith said.

“We’re really grateful for them stepping up and doing that, and to all the sponsors we’ve had this year for the movies.”

She said all of this season’s film sponsors reached out to the organizers, rather than the other way around.

“I think that’s a really good sign that the community supports having these events in the park,” Smith said. “As long as the community supports it, we’ll continue to do it.”

The Día de los Muertos/Halloween Party at Washington Park is free of charge.

Smith said the organizers are not actively looking for help at the event – but if someone wants to help, she’ll find them a job.