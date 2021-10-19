Día de los Muertos/Halloween at Washington Park on October 30

Tricks, treats and Pixar/Disney’s “Coco” will be featured
A new event for Denison is set to take place at Washington Park on Saturday, October 30.
“We decided to go a little festive with it and see if we could reach a little bit broader base,” said Jennifer Smith, who is helping organize the event.
“The event is called the Día de los Muertos and Halloween Party. Día de los Muertos is the Latin American equivalent of Halloween that we have here in America. We thought that it would be best to celebrate both because we have people from diverse cultures in this city and we want to honor that.”
Día de los Muertos is the “Day of the Dead.”
The event will begin at 4 p.m. and will feature hayrack rides, coloring for kids, and bouncy houses.
The Denison chapter of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) will provide face painting and will also conduct a raffle.
“We’ll also have a trick or treat walk where we are inviting all kinds of businesses and groups from the community to set up a table and decorate it in their own festive way and pass out treats to the kids,” Smith said.
Individuals who want to give away treats may also join.
“Homeowners are probably passing out treats the next night and they’re probably using their budget there, but if somebody has a generous heart and spirit, we are also looking for and will include anybody who wants to participate,” she said.
A costume contest, with prizes, will also take place.
“Nothing extravagant - just fun little prizes,” Smith said.
Children and adults are encouraged to wear costumes to the event.
“For those of us who are children at heart, we don’t really have anything in the community where we can dress up,” she said. “You can go around with your kids trick or treating, but beyond that there are not really any opportunities to do that.”
She said the event will be a chance for adults to wear a costume and not feel awkward.
“If you don’t have one on, then you might feel awkward,” Smith said. “We’re looking for everybody to get involved and have fun with it and just get more use out of your costumes, frankly.”
At around 7 p.m., or whenever it is dark enough, the 2017 Pixar/Walt Disney film “Coco” will be shown.
The film is about a young musician who enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, who was a legendary musician.
The film made more than $800 million worldwide and has a 97% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Coco won Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and for Best Original Song, “Remember Me,” and won Best Animated Film at the BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards.
Smith’s company, Zupp and Zupp Law Firm, is paying for the licensing fee for the film.
She would welcome food and drink vendors to the event; she is also looking into getting the Denison High School Mariachi Band to perform during the evening.
Twenty businesses/organizations have signed up for the trick or treat event so far.
“I’m looking for more,” Smith said. “I’d like to see 100.”
Individuals interested in participating may contact Smith at jennifer@zuppandzupp.com.
She noted that the night of the Día de los Muertos/Halloween party will very likely be “sweater weather.”
“Maybe it will be an annual event,” she said. “We’ll see.”
She noted that timing works well this year because the Saturday of the event is the day before Halloween.
“Come prepared to have fun,” Smith said.