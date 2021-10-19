Día de los Muertos/Halloween at Washington Park on October 30

“Homeowners are probably passing out treats the next night and they’re probably using their budget there, but if somebody has a generous heart and spirit, we are also looking for and will include anybody who wants to participate,” she said.

A costume contest, with prizes, will also take place.

“Nothing extravagant - just fun little prizes,” Smith said.

Children and adults are encouraged to wear costumes to the event.

“For those of us who are children at heart, we don’t really have anything in the community where we can dress up,” she said. “You can go around with your kids trick or treating, but beyond that there are not really any opportunities to do that.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said the event will be a chance for adults to wear a costume and not feel awkward.

“If you don’t have one on, then you might feel awkward,” Smith said. “We’re looking for everybody to get involved and have fun with it and just get more use out of your costumes, frankly.”

At around 7 p.m., or whenever it is dark enough, the 2017 Pixar/Walt Disney film “Coco” will be shown.