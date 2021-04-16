D-S prom on April 24; different rules for grand march

Denison-Schleswig Prom 2021 will take place on Saturday, April 24.

The grand march will start at 7 p.m. at the high school gym. Rules for attendance will be different this year. Each grand march participant will be given five tickets. The students can pay for and pick up those tickets starting Tuesday, April 20, in the high school office. Tickets cost $2; children in grades 5 and younger will be admitted free.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Masks will be required for everyone attending.

Guests will not be allowed to gather in the commons or in front of the school to take pictures during or after grand march, and everyone needs to leave immediately after the grand march is over.

The school wants everyone to be as safe as possible. Students have many important events coming up and the school doesn’t want them to miss out on those experiences.