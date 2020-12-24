Dad found the greatest gift - bringing joy to others

In 1970 Mom and Dad took me and my sisters to Santa’s House in Denison to tell Santa what we wanted for Christmas. Many years later I would see a very familiar face beneath that red cap and white beard.

The Christmas of 1984 was the most humble Christmas our family ever faced. That was the year we lost nearly everything. Dad had weathered a monumental emotional storm. He’d lost his job; we lost all our vehicles; we lost our home.

Devastated and struggling to save what was left, he moved his family back to Iowa. Mom, Dad, Grandma, and nine children were all living in the little one bedroom trailer of a family friend. For several months we existed on the kindness of strangers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was that year, when Dad could not afford to buy any Christmas presents for his children, he decided he would put on that Santa suit to entertain other hopeful children in Denison. It suited him perfectly. Only his sparkling blue eyes were recognizable.

He was a really great Santa, jolly and engaging. His natural love of children has always won their favor. He passed out candy, enthusiastically listened to their wishes, and reminded them all to be good. When he could give no other gift, he gave the gift of joy.