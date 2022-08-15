 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report top story spotlight

Dancer from Atlantic advances in talent search at state fair

  • 0
DBR Talent Search

Five talented Sprout division acts (ages 2-12) and six Senior division acts (ages 13-21) have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley's 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, August 18, Friday, August 19 or Saturday, August 20.

The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the sprouts acts are:

Abbie Atkinson, 11, Contemporary Dance Solo; Bloomfield

Rio Slaughter, 7; Renzo Slaughter, 7; and Selena Williams, 8; Dance Trio; Clive and Waukee

Corban McHone, 12, Vocal Solo; Fort Dodge

Lake Schrage, 12, Vocal Solo; Grundy Center

Kara Hoover, 10, Contemporary and Lyrical Fusion Dance Solo; Mt. Pleasant

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the senior acts are:

People are also reading…

Brooklyn Frantz, 14, Solo Tap Dance; Walcott

Rylie Shettler, 22, Vocal Solo; Sigourney

Isaac Morlan, 18, Trumpet and Vocal Solo; Cedar Falls

Emma Tollari, 17, Lyrical Dance; Altoona

Nathan Pobanz, 18, Dance Solo; Atlantic

Lucy Marshall, 14, Vocal and Piano Solo; Bettendorf

The Bill Riley Talent Search has put Iowa's young talent on stages across the state each summer since 1960. Acts competed statewide to qualify for competition in this year's Talent Search, where there are seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts (ages 2-12) and Seniors (ages 13-21), followed by the semi-finals and, ultimately, the selection of one Senior Champion. The Sprouts do not compete beyond the semi-finals, but perform in the Championship Show as Sprout Champions, set for Sunday, August 21 at 1:30 p.m. on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi and media sponsor iHeart Radio.

More than $20,000 will be awarded to the Senior and Sprout divisions combined. The Bill Riley Talent Search is presented by Meta.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Red panda hoodwinks Australian zookeepers, escapes Adelaide Zoo for two days