Dancer from Atlantic advances in talent search at state fair

Five talented Sprout division acts (ages 2-12) and six Senior division acts (ages 13-21) have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley's 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, August 18, Friday, August 19 or Saturday, August 20.
The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the sprouts acts are:
Abbie Atkinson, 11, Contemporary Dance Solo; Bloomfield
Rio Slaughter, 7; Renzo Slaughter, 7; and Selena Williams, 8; Dance Trio; Clive and Waukee
Corban McHone, 12, Vocal Solo; Fort Dodge
Lake Schrage, 12, Vocal Solo; Grundy Center
Kara Hoover, 10, Contemporary and Lyrical Fusion Dance Solo; Mt. Pleasant
The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the senior acts are:
People are also reading…
Brooklyn Frantz, 14, Solo Tap Dance; Walcott
Rylie Shettler, 22, Vocal Solo; Sigourney
Isaac Morlan, 18, Trumpet and Vocal Solo; Cedar Falls
Emma Tollari, 17, Lyrical Dance; Altoona
Nathan Pobanz, 18, Dance Solo; Atlantic
Lucy Marshall, 14, Vocal and Piano Solo; Bettendorf
The Bill Riley Talent Search has put Iowa's young talent on stages across the state each summer since 1960. Acts competed statewide to qualify for competition in this year's Talent Search, where there are seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts (ages 2-12) and Seniors (ages 13-21), followed by the semi-finals and, ultimately, the selection of one Senior Champion. The Sprouts do not compete beyond the semi-finals, but perform in the Championship Show as Sprout Champions, set for Sunday, August 21 at 1:30 p.m. on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi and media sponsor iHeart Radio.
More than $20,000 will be awarded to the Senior and Sprout divisions combined. The Bill Riley Talent Search is presented by Meta.