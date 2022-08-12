Dancers and singers top Iowa State Fair Talent Search

Sprout acts from Wall Lake, Soldier, Harlan and Manning advance
Five talented Sprout division acts (ages 2-12) and five Senior division acts (ages 13-21) that performed on Thursday, August 11, have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley's 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, August 18, Friday, August 19 or Saturday, August 20.
The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the sprouts acts are:
Graysan Hurley, 8, Dance Solo; Altoona
Preston Martin, 11, and Arianna Bowen, 11, Dance Duet; Norwalk
Kinsley Schooley, 9, and Eleanor Brown, 9, Dance Duet; Chariton and Allerton
Maria Steinkamp, 4, Vocal Solo; Wall Lake
Ava Skarin, 12, Brylee Dotzler, 12, and Grace Rohe, 12, Clogging Trio; Soldier, Harlan and Manning
People are also reading…
The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the senior acts are:
Ruby Orr, 14, Vocal Solo; Burlington
Olivia Reiter, 20, Vocal Solo; Waterloo
Bailey Dorr, 17, Vocal Solo; Des Moines
Maddie Kirkland, 18, Lyrical Solo; Centerville
Makayla Beisel, 15, Contemporary Solo; Clarion
The Bill Riley Talent Search has put Iowa's young talent on stages across the state each summer since 1960. Acts competed statewide to qualify for competition in this year's Talent Search, where there are seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts (ages 2-12) and Seniors (ages 13-21), followed by the semi-finals and, ultimately, the selection of one Senior Champion. The Sprouts do not compete beyond the semi-finals, but perform in the Championship Show as Sprout Champions, set for Sunday, August 21, at 1:30 p.m. on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi and media sponsor iHeart Radio.
More than $20,000 will be awarded to the Senior and Sprout divisions combined. The Bill Riley Talent Search is presented by Meta.