Funeral services for Darline Walsh, 95, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, August 26, at the First United Methodist Church in Denison.

Interment will be at the Dumont Cemetery, in Dumont, on Saturday, August 27.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. on Friday, August 26, at the church.

She died Monday, August 22.

Survivors include her daughter, Aloha Celeste Byl, of Midland, Michigan; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.