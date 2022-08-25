 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darline Walsh

DBR Funeral Notices

Funeral services for Darline Walsh, 95, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, August 26, at the First United Methodist Church in Denison.

Interment will be at the Dumont Cemetery, in Dumont, on Saturday, August 27.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. on Friday, August 26, at the church.

She died Monday, August 22.

Survivors include her daughter, Aloha Celeste Byl, of Midland, Michigan; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

