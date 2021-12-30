Dave Muhlbauer reflects on Senate run

Back in the saddle on the farm

“We had great support that came from all across Iowa,” said Dave Muhlbauer of his campaign for U.S. Senate. “My team and I covered every corner of Iowa.”

Muhlbauer launched his bid in May to be the Democratic candidate for the seat occupied by Charles Grassley, but decided to end the campaign in November because of a family loss.

He said he is where he needs to be right now.

“I’m focused on my family and the farm and just getting regrouped and re-centered,” he said.

“It’s hard to have your heart out there when you know you need to be at home.”

Muhlbauer sees his short campaign as a learning experience.

“It was a great experience,” he said. “We met a lot of great people – everyday people that are doing all they can to make their lives and their communities and their families the best they can.”

He didn’t make it to all 99 of Iowa’s counties during the campaign, but got to quite a few of them, he said.

Everywhere he went, people had the same concerns.

“No matter who you talk to or where they fall in their political views, people were concerned about the future; the future of their kids and what Iowa is going to look like when they retire,” Muhlbauer said.

“They just wanted to feel like their voice was heard and to talk to somebody that heard them.”

He said people don’t want politics getting in the way of creating opportunities and making their lives better.

“People wanted to know that their schools would be the best schools in the nation again, they wanted to know that our infrastructure was going to be built to support us in the future, they wanted to know that their job was going to be there and that it was going to have fair wages for what they were doing,” he said.

“They want to go to college and get a good education, and be able to afford it, and get a job that paid for the work they put in.”

Many people told him of concerns of how powerful corporations have become – and concerns that farmers are being dictated to by a small number of meat packing plants on what price they get paid.

Large corporations taking over agriculture and environmental concerns were two of the main issues he talked about on the campaign trail, he said.

The current concerns about climate change are not that different from what farmers experienced in the dust bowl years of the 1930s, he said.

“Farmers adapted and changed; they contoured and rotated crops and did different things that got us over that hump,” Muhlbauer said. “We’re at the same crossroads today with climate change and carbon in the atmosphere; we can get over that hurdle with some practices like cover crops that sequester carbon out of the air and improve water quality and soil health.”

The USDA can help make those practices more affordable for farmers, he said.

Healthcare and mental health were other topics of his platform.

“With an emphasis on mental health,” he said. “So many people are dealing with mental health issues right now, and in Iowa we don’t see much support for our mental health systems.”

Mental health services are doing what they can with what they’re given, he said.

“But now the state took away the tax levy for mental health at a local level and they’re going to fund it, and that scares the heck out of me,” Muhlbauer said. “There are lots of things that the state promises that they don’t follow through with.”

He said that during the campaign, and when he served as a Crawford County supervisor, he always pushed for local control.

“We don’t need to have someone at a federal level, or at a state level, telling us what’s best for us at a local level when they’re not supporting us in the first place,” Muhlbauer said. “Don’t take away our local control for doing what’s right for our people; give us guidance, give us support, but don’t dictate what we can or can’t do.”

During the campaign, he also talked about how investment in infrastructure and education is needed to allow the country to compete around the globe.

One of his favorite campaign stops was at George’s Buffet in Iowa City.

“It’s this great little bar in downtown Iowa City,” he said. “We met with people on their back patio and had a beer and just got to talk issues.”

Muhlbauer came across many people he had worked with at the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) when he was a county supervisor and he met with many state senators and representatives.

“I met a lot of people who knew Dad (the late Dan Muhlbauer) from working with him in the statehouse – and they’d tell me stories,” he said.

He also met people who had worked with his grandfather, Louis Muhlbauer, who was a farmer and, like Dan, had been a representative in the Iowa Legislature.

“It was kind of neat to see those connections come full circle,” he said.

Muhlbauer had gotten out of the cattle business during the campaign because he didn’t want to put a burden on others while he was away.

Now that he’s back in Manilla full time, he’s back in the cattle business and back in the saddle.

“I just rode a horse with my son,” he said on Tuesday afternoon. “We both grabbed horses and went out, pulled a steer that was limping, and treated it. That’s been good for peace of mind - being back out on our horses and working with cattle and hogs and on the farm ground.”

Muhlbauer said he loved being a supervisor, but he doesn’t see another run for office as being the next thing for him.