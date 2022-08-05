 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Lee Stamp

Mass of Christian Burial for David Lee Stamp, 85, formerly of Denison, will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison, with military rites at Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

He died Friday, June 24.

Survivors include his children, Elizabeth Stamp, of Denison, Matt Stamp, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Mark Stamp, of Tampa, Florida, Sarah Wiebers, of Denison, and Rebekah Frederick, of Hamilton, Montana; 11 grandchildren; and one great granddaughter.

The Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Katherine I. Nielsen

Mass of Christian Burial for Katherine I. Nielsen, 60, of Denison, will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Churc…

