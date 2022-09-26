Funeral services for David Namanny, 69, of Denison, will be conducted at 5 p.m. Thursday, September 29, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation two hours prior to the service.

He died Saturday, September 24, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry Namanny, of Denison; a daughter, Amber Devitt, of Early; sons, Corey Namanny, of Alta, and Tony Ohannessian, of Knoxville; nine grandchildren; brothers, Don, Ron and Kevin Namanny; and sisters, Peg Kepford and Elaine Chapman.