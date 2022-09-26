 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

David Namanny

  • 0
DBR Funeral Notices

Funeral services for David Namanny, 69, of Denison, will be conducted at 5 p.m. Thursday, September 29, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation two hours prior to the service.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

He died Saturday, September 24, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry Namanny, of Denison; a daughter, Amber Devitt, of Early; sons, Corey Namanny, of Alta, and Tony Ohannessian, of Knoxville; nine grandchildren; brothers, Don, Ron and Kevin Namanny; and sisters, Peg Kepford and Elaine Chapman.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Betty Johnson

Betty Johnson

Memorial services are pending for Betty Johnson, 91, of Denison.

Robert Koch

Robert Koch

Graveside services for Robert Koch, 72, of Chicago will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 24, at the Vail Cemetery.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

South Florida gearing up for impacts from Hurricane Ian