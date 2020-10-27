DCS sees 101 student drop

Denison Job Corps, which does not yet have students back on campus, accounts for about 18 of the certified count reduction, he said.

“That did have some impact,” Pardun said.

The decrease isn’t due to an increase in home schooling.

“Our home school numbers have not increased,” he said. “There are just folks not living here right now.”

Pardun said the drop is spread across most of the buildings in the district.

Denison Elementary had the largest drop, but Denison Middle School has about the same number of students as a year ago.

Pardun said he assumes the drop is largely pandemic-related.

“The district is in very strong financial shape, so that’s good news,” he said. “The other good news on the horizon is there are opportunities for work in our community and our area.”

Every school district in the Hawkeye 10 Conference is experiencing a drop in enrollment, he noted.