DCSD readies for school start with mitigation plans in place

Classrooms in the Denison Community School District (DCSD) buildings, unoccupied for six months now, will once again become hubs of education and activity in just 10 days.
The start of the new school year on August 24, however, will be like none that have come before it. Social distancing, the use of face coverings and more frequent handwashing, along with other measures, will be the norm to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In addition to education, the focus will be on the health and safety of students and staff and on being flexible to changing requirements according to recommendations from public health and the governor, said Superintendent Mike Pardun.
Another difference to the start of the 2020-2021 school year – about one-fifth of the student population will be taking classes online.
Parents were asked to complete a survey in July, and among the questions was a preference to have their children learn onsite or online.
Pardun said the results of that survey indicated 80 percent of the students learning onsite and 20 percent online.
The 20 percent is an average, he added, but among the district’s buildings the online preference ranging from about 16 to 22 percent.
Pardun said the preference question is being asked again as parents register their children for school, also an online process. Registration ends today.
“We’ll have more definite picture of onsite compared to online and what that means to school building schedules,” the superintendent said.
He continued that the number of online students will impact some teachers’ responsibilities as the district will have staff members help oversee online learning as a point of contact for families, even though the district will use Edgenuity for content.
Edgenuity, a provider of K-12 online learning, is already used by the district at the high school and, at times, at the middle school. The use of Edgenuity will now be extended to the elementary level. Iowa licensed instructors oversee the program.
The Denison district manages the program and is the local connection for families.
Pardun said the district is working to finalize the busing schedules as well. He said most of the district’s buses will be at about 60 percent of capacity.
He said if he had been asked to guess prior to the survey in July, he would have said 10-20 percent, and the results ended on the high side of that guess.
He added that the district wanted to offer families a choice between onsite and online learning and will honor that.
“I think the fact that we allow folks to match their needs is going to be a positive thing,” Pardun said.
Parents’ preferences for their children to learn onsite or online aren’t set in stone, though.
During a presentation of the district’s Return to Learn plan at the July school board meeting, Pardun said the school will allow a family that initially chose online learning to switch their children to the onsite platform or a family that sent their children to a building site to switch to online learning.
At that time the superintendent said the district would ask that parents work in collaboration with school administration. What the school administration does not want to see is a constant back and forth switch between online and onsite, which is why it is important that school administrators are involved.
Whether onsite or online, attendance will be taken, homework assigned and graded, quizzes and tests taken and graded, and, where applicable, credits awarded.
Pardun said he is optimistic about a new school year and added that school staff is excited to see kids and families again and be able to support them now that the summer is coming to a close.
“I would say we’re taking this a step at a time and preparing to be flexible and be willing to adjust to make changes,” he continued.
“Clearly, the health and safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to us. We’re going to have to focus on that as well as academic recovery. It’s time for us to be able to do what we do well, which is to teach kids.
“We’re also going to have to focus on our ability on being flexible in case we do have to make some changes, whether that’s temporarily all online that’s required, based on guidance from public health and the governor or whatever happens in our town or community,” Pardun explained. “Those are some of our top priorities right now, and getting us up and running again.”
Details about the district’s 2020-2021 learning program can be found at https://sites.google.com/denisoncsd.org/return-to-learnplan/home. The list of details will also be published with the online version of this article.