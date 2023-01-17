Deadline reminder for Crawford County Spring Grant program

The Crawford County Community Foundation reminded Crawford County nonprofits that the deadline to apply for grant funds is Wednesday, February 1. Applications are currently being accepted online for the spring grant cycle with approximately $130,000 available to support Crawford County nonprofit organizations and community projects.

Full application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Crawford County under County Listing at www.swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.

This cycle of grants is made possible through the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license. Only organizations providing services in Crawford County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501©(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project.

For Spring 2023, the Crawford County Community Foundation will entertain requests for capital and program support. General operating support will only be considered for one-time, non-recurring circumstances that improve the capacity of the organization to fulfill its mission.