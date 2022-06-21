Deadline to nominate Best of Crawford County approaching

Make at least 25 nominations and have chance to win $100 in Chamber Bucks

Business owners can enhance their listing

Crawford County residents should make sure to nominate their favorite business or person before June 30. Only the top five nominees will move on to the voting stage to be chosen Best in Crawford County 2022, a contest of the Denison Bulletin and Review.

Nominate the Best of Crawford County 2022 by clicking on this link: https://dbrnews.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-Crawford.../

If your favorite business or person is already listed, click the nominate button next to the listing to help your favorites move on.

You are automatically entered to win $100 in Chamber Bucks for nominating at least 25 businesses.

Business owners: want to enhance your listing? Contact the Denison Bulletin and Review today at 712-263-2122 to find out how.