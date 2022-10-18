Deals and drinks: Brews and Browse in uptown Denison on Thursday night

“I honestly don’t know how long it’s been going on because Reynold’s (Clothing) kind of started it,” said “Brews and Browse” event organizer Taylor Borkowski, who runs The Cottage in uptown Denison.

“When they first started it they always served beer, so that’s where the ‘brews’ came from.”

This year’s Brews and Browse will take place this Thursday, October 20, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“It’s a way to encourage people to come shop uptown Denison while having fun,” Borkowski said.

“We have eight businesses participating: ID Apparel, Reynold’s Clothing, Bella’s Jewels, The Cottage, Sweet Pea’s Crystal & Novelty Gifts, The Bake Shop, The Boutique, and Totally You Boutique.”

She noted that Thursday will mark the kickoff of Reynold’s Clothing’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Participating businesses are offering a variety of deals during Brews and Browse.

Some of the businesses will give 25% off of everything in the store, others will hide gift certificates to be used when found, and others will offer a certain amount off for a certain amount spent, Borkowski said.

Each participating store will offer complimentary drinks to shoppers during Brews and Browse.

“No purchase necessary – it’s just a fun way to get people in the door,” she said.

The Bake Shop and Café will be open for those who would like to buy a drink and sit in their outdoor seating area.

“Thursday night is actually supposed to be pretty warm, so they’ll have the patio open for those wishing to stay a little longer and have a few more drinks,” she said.

A new wrinkle was added this year by Bob Boettger of Blazin’ “B” Ranch.

“He’s about the number-one supporter of uptown Denison,” Borkowski said. “He called me the other day wanting to know how he could help with it. He decided to donate $100 worth of CDC gift cards that the eight retailers are going to hide in our stores.”

When she called the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County to order the gift cards, CDC Executive Director Evan Blakley said he thought it was a great idea and offered to make a matching donation.

“So now we will each have one $25 CDC gift card hidden in each of our stores,” she said.

Borkowski said Brews and Browse has been an important event for uptown Denison – and it was the event that led to all the others.

“Brews and Browse grew into the ‘Sip and Shop’ in the spring and then we did our three summer events,” she said. “It’s kind of where it all started.”

Borkowski said she doesn’t need donations or volunteers for the event on Thursday.

“I just need people to come and support uptown,” she said.