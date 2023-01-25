Dean J. King Family Foundation awards grants to 40 Harrison County recipients

In keeping with Jimmy King’s legacy of charitable giving, the Dean J. King Family Foundation awarded $1,137,040 in 2022 grants.
In addition to the grants, the foundation also offers scholarships. In 2019, the foundation began an annual two-year scholarship program for 25 seniors in Harrison County.
In the four years since inception, $980,000 has been awarded as Jimmy King Scholarships. Additional scholarships include the original Jimmy King West Harrison scholarships and annual music camp scholarships to four students in each of the Harrison County schools.
In December 2022, grants were awarded to the following entities.
Harrison County Humane Society
911/EMC
Mondamin Library
Logan-Magnolia Youth Wrestling
Logan-Magnolia Community School District
Magnolia Fire Department
Magnolia Park
Milliman Park.
Missouri Valley Police
TeamMates
Boyer Valley Youth Sports Organization
Dunlap Library
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Camp Nebowa
Harrison County Fire and Rescue Association
Boyer Valley Community School District
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Logan Library
Logan Methodist Church
Mondamin Community Center
Jesse Strong Post
Harrison County Landfill
Missouri Valley Library.
Dunlap Fire and Rescue
Friends of the Loess Hills State Forest and Preparation Canyon State Park
The Crew Center
Logan Youth Football Association
Harrison County Historical Village
Woodbine Saddle Club
Missouri Valley Community School District
Dunlap Betterment Group
Woodbine Fire and Rescue
Persia Ballpark
Logan Fire Department
Persia Fire Department
Modale Emergency Shelter
Mondamin Fire Department
Logan Cemetery
West Harrison Community School District
Missouri Valley Youth Softball Association
The Dean J. King Family Foundation is a tax-exempt charitable foundation. Grants are awarded once per year for charitable, religious, educational, or scientific purposes. Only federally recognized 501©3 organizations or those obtaining a qualified fiscal sponsor are eligible to apply. The foundation does not fund ordinary operating expenses including but not limited to expenses for wages and salaries, repairs and maintenance, debt repayment, taxes, and so on. The focus is the funding of specific ready-to-go projects that can be maintained by the applicant.
Applications for 2023 grants will be available September 1 and will be due October 15. All 2022 grant recipients should note that the evaluation sheet must be completed and returned by September 1 to be eligible for a 2023 grant.
About Jimmy King (from the Dean J. King Family Foundation website, https://www.djkingfoundation.com/)
Jimmy King, born December 27, 1922, in Mondamin, graduated from Mondamin High School in 1941. He farmed all of his life in the Mondamin area. He was very generous to many organizations in Harrison County, which included West Harrison High School and the town of Mondamin. King enjoyed traveling, photography, reading and spending time with family. He visited all (at the time) 48 states twice in a two-year span. He enjoyed the outdoors with Yosemite National Park as one of his favorites.
He continued to farm with his parents until his father’s death in 1987. He continued to live on his farm until moving into town in 2009.
King received Lifetime Achievement Awards from both the Harrison County Development Corporation and the West Harrison Community School District.