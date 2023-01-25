Dean J. King Family Foundation awards grants to 40 Harrison County recipients

In keeping with Jimmy King’s legacy of charitable giving, the Dean J. King Family Foundation awarded $1,137,040 in 2022 grants.

In addition to the grants, the foundation also offers scholarships. In 2019, the foundation began an annual two-year scholarship program for 25 seniors in Harrison County.

In the four years since inception, $980,000 has been awarded as Jimmy King Scholarships. Additional scholarships include the original Jimmy King West Harrison scholarships and annual music camp scholarships to four students in each of the Harrison County schools.

In December 2022, grants were awarded to the following entities.

Harrison County Humane Society

911/EMC

Mondamin Library

Logan-Magnolia Youth Wrestling

Logan-Magnolia Community School District

Magnolia Fire Department

Magnolia Park

Milliman Park.

Missouri Valley Police

TeamMates

Boyer Valley Youth Sports Organization

Dunlap Library

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Camp Nebowa

Harrison County Fire and Rescue Association

Boyer Valley Community School District

Immanuel Lutheran Church

Logan Library

Logan Methodist Church

Mondamin Community Center

Jesse Strong Post

Harrison County Landfill

Missouri Valley Library.

Dunlap Fire and Rescue

Friends of the Loess Hills State Forest and Preparation Canyon State Park

The Crew Center

Logan Youth Football Association

Harrison County Historical Village

Woodbine Saddle Club

Missouri Valley Community School District

Dunlap Betterment Group

Woodbine Fire and Rescue

Persia Ballpark

Logan Fire Department

Persia Fire Department

Modale Emergency Shelter

Mondamin Fire Department

Logan Cemetery

West Harrison Community School District

Missouri Valley Youth Softball Association

The Dean J. King Family Foundation is a tax-exempt charitable foundation. Grants are awarded once per year for charitable, religious, educational, or scientific purposes. Only federally recognized 501©3 organizations or those obtaining a qualified fiscal sponsor are eligible to apply. The foundation does not fund ordinary operating expenses including but not limited to expenses for wages and salaries, repairs and maintenance, debt repayment, taxes, and so on. The focus is the funding of specific ready-to-go projects that can be maintained by the applicant.

Applications for 2023 grants will be available September 1 and will be due October 15. All 2022 grant recipients should note that the evaluation sheet must be completed and returned by September 1 to be eligible for a 2023 grant.

About Jimmy King (from the Dean J. King Family Foundation website, https://www.djkingfoundation.com/)

Jimmy King, born December 27, 1922, in Mondamin, graduated from Mondamin High School in 1941. He farmed all of his life in the Mondamin area. He was very generous to many organizations in Harrison County, which included West Harrison High School and the town of Mondamin. King enjoyed traveling, photography, reading and spending time with family. He visited all (at the time) 48 states twice in a two-year span. He enjoyed the outdoors with Yosemite National Park as one of his favorites.

He continued to farm with his parents until his father’s death in 1987. He continued to live on his farm until moving into town in 2009.