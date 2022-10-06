Mass of Christian Burial for Deanna McCullough, 72, of Vail, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with inurnment at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 10, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, with a rosary at 3:45 p.m.

She died Saturday, October 1, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Survivors include her husband, Tom McCullough, of Vail; three children, Tami McCullough, of Vail, Holly Gorden, of Dow City, and Tommy McCullough, of Denison; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson.