 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Deanna McCullough

  • 0
DBR Funeral Notices

Mass of Christian Burial for Deanna McCullough, 72, of Vail, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with inurnment at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 10, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, with a rosary at 3:45 p.m.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

She died Saturday, October 1, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Survivors include her husband, Tom McCullough, of Vail; three children, Tami McCullough, of Vail, Holly Gorden, of Dow City, and Tommy McCullough, of Denison; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael Hugeback

Michael Hugeback

Mass of Christian Burial for Michael Hugeback, 50, of Wall Lake, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church…

Patricia Backhaus

Patricia Backhaus

Visitation for Patricia Backhaus, 86, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Schleswig, will be conducted from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 7 at…

Glen Miller

Glen Miller

Memorial services for Glen Miller, 72, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with vis…

Kendall Furne

Kendall Furne

Memorial services for Kendall Furne, 74, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison wi…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Amendments, Measures Affecting Abortion On Ballots In 5 States