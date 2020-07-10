Death of soldier in Texas spawns observances across nation, including candlelight vigil tonight in Denison

The story of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen has been shared by news media and social media and has resulted in many vigils and observances, one of which will take place at the veterans memorial on the Crawford County Courthouse lawn at 8 p.m. tonight (Friday, July 10).
The vigil is organized by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Denison Council.
Alma Puga, president, and Patricia Ritchie, vice president, of the Denison council, have been in charge of organizing the vigil.
Guillen, 20, of Houston, Texas and stationed at Ft. Hood in Killeen, Texas, was the victim of a brutal murder.
She had told her family accounts of being sexually harassed by a soldier and went missing on April 22. Her remains were found 25 miles away from the Army base on June 30. Her body had been dismembered and her remains were buried in three holes. A suspect in her disappearance, Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, shot himself in the head on June 30 when approached by law enforcement for questioning. Robinson’s girlfriend was charged with felony alteration and mutilation to impede an investigation.
A facebook post by LULAC Denison said LULAC, as a national organization, is asking for a congressional investigation into the incident and that the local vigil is to raise more awareness about Guillen’s case and raise awareness about the broader issue of sexual assault, rape and sexual harassment.
Candles will be provided, and people are encouraged to wear a face covering.
Puga said the idea for the vigil in Denison came to her as she observed protests and other events that were taking place in Texas to raise awareness about Guillen’s story and sexual assault both in the military and outside the military.
She brought it to the attention of the statewide LULAC organization during a ZOOM meeting, pointing out that more awareness needs to be raised about sexual harassment and assault and that it would be more effective if other LULAC councils in the state would organize vigils.
Puga has so far noticed that about four other LULAC councils in Iowa have scheduled observances.
“I think it is an issue we need to raise, not just with Vanessa’s story, but also for other women in the military who have been sexually harassed, and for any woman. Any woman should not have to go through that,” Puga said.
Ritchie will be one of the speakers at tonight’s vigil.
A person who works for the Center for Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) will be at the vigil. In addition, Puga has reached to others to speak, including those who have and can provide local and statewide resources, which can be shared with LULAC Iowa.
Ritchie will draw on her experience as a violent crimes counselor, an Army veteran and a military sexual assault survivor as she speaks tonight.
She said it is very difficult for a woman in the military to come forward to report sexual assault.
“You’re in a man’s world and you’re not trying to be singled out, but there still are those issues, and when you come out, you’re the bad person. That’s how it continues to keep going,” Ritchie said.
“The reality is I don’t agree with the military sexual assault program,” she continued. “I think it should be better and I think it needs to be better.
“In the era that I was assaulted, we didn’t talk about those things. You just dealt with it,” she added.
Ritchie continued that people believe because they are in the military, they can only use the military resources.
“That’s not true,” she said. “There’s no regulation that says you can only use military resources to report a crime or get services for rape. You can use the local county resources. They can work through the military liaison.”
She said she advocates for people to know that, yes, they are in the military, but at the same time resources are available and that federal and state laws mandate that victims receive those resources.
“It doesn’t say you have to get those at a military installation,” she explained.
Ritchie serve in the Army 1992 to 2004. She was on active duty for four years and in the Army Reserves for the remainder of her service. She was deployed to Somalia and Iraq. She was sexually assaulted after she came back from Somalia.
She was a violent crimes counselor for nine and one-half years and has been a paralegal at Zupp & Zupp Law Firm in Denison for over two years.
Ritchie pointed out that thoughts among victims of sexual assault are that they won’t be believed, that they will be ostracized, and people will use whatever they can against them to make it look like they are the one who is crazy.
If they are involved in an investigation, many time law enforcement and the military aren’t always understanding, Ritchie added.
“Things have changed, yes, but it’s still uncomfortable, and of course they don’t tell you there are advocates,” she said. “That’s not always told to the military personnel.”
She continued that there are family advocates that work in the military and that they need to be paired up with crisis centers to get training. Ritchie said the Department of Defense has a program that has helped.
Ritchie said that along with being a time of remembrance and advocacy, this evening’s vigil will also have people available who can help others.
“Understand that when things like this happen, there are triggers for those who have been victims,” said Ritchie. “We have to take care of these triggers when they come up.”
Puga said the vigil is to show honor for the life of Guillen.
“She fought for our country so we should stand up and fight for her – get justice,” she said. “Obviously it’s not going to bring her back, but her family needs some form of justice. People in the military need to be held accountable for her death.”
Puga added that the vigil is also to raise awareness about the prevalence of sexual harassment and sexual assault in and out of the military.
“I know many people have stood up, saying this happened with Vanessa and that they have also been sexually harassed and abused,” she said. “It’s not just for Vanessa specifically, but also for the broader issue.”