Decision on rate increase for solid waste hauler tabled

The Denison City Council tabled a decision on a 15 cent per resident per month increase for the city’s contracted solid waste hauler, Carroll Refuse Service.

Joe Lampe with Carroll Refuse asked for the increase to replace a $1,300 per month diesel fuel surcharge the city had agreed to in August. The $1,300 was about half the increase in cost for the company to serve the residents of Denison due to the increase in the cost of diesel fuel.

He said the 19 cent increase would bring the amount the city was paying for a fuel surcharge from $1,300 per month down to about $450 per month.

When the $1,300 increase had been approved, Lampe said if the price of diesel fuel decreased to $3.95 per gallon he would no longer need the surcharge. The price hasn’t decreased to that level but enough so that Lampe said the $450 a month would work.

A 25 cent per resident per month increase is also scheduled for Carroll Refuse on July 1 this year, and the council decided it could absorb one of the increases but not both instead of passing it on to the residents.

City Clerk Jodie Flaherty provided projections for the city’s solid waste account. For the current fiscal year, revenues are projected at $520,000 and expenses at $522,050, a difference of $2,050 to the red. Those amounts take into account the city absorbing the 19 cent increase.

The anticipated budget for the next fiscal year is $532,514 in revenues and $531,100 in expenses, a difference of $1,414 to the positive, with both rate increases applied.

The beginning balance in the account at the beginning of the current fiscal year was $227,861.59 and the projected ending balance would be $225,809.59. The ending balance for the next fiscal year is projected at $227,223.19.

Absorbing the 19 cent increase would mean the city would pay out $5,403.60. Absorbing the 25-cent increase would mean another $7,110. Those figures are based on 2,370 estimated customers.

“The council has to say how to proceed in July,” said Flaherty. “Do you want to take the 19 cents and the 25 cents and add it onto the customers’ bills? At some point if we continue to absorb costs, we have the money right now but we don’t know 10 years down the road.”