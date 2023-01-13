Denison American Legion awards scholarships

Five 2022 Denison High School graduates received $500 scholarship awards this week from American Legion Post #8 in Denison.

The recipients are Emma Schurke, Liz Christensen, Gracie Shurke, Autumn Nemitz and Hailey Meseck.

The American Legion Post #8 scholarships are available to seniors at Denison High School who have a relative that is serving or has served in the United States military. The relative could be a grandparent, parent, aunt, uncle, or sibling.

Scholarship awards are available for those attending a four-year university or college, a community college, or a trade or professional college.

Students must have a C average or better.