 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Denison American Legion awards scholarships

  • 0
Denison American Legion scholarship recipients

Pictured form left, Emma Schurke, Liz Christensen and Gracie Schurke were among five 2022 Denison High School graduates who this week received $500 scholarship awards from the American Legion Post in Denison. The other two, who could not be present for the photo, are Autumn Nemitz and Hailey Meseck.

 Submitted photo

Five 2022 Denison High School graduates received $500 scholarship awards this week from American Legion Post #8 in Denison.

The recipients are Emma Schurke, Liz Christensen, Gracie Shurke, Autumn Nemitz and Hailey Meseck.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The American Legion Post #8 scholarships are available to seniors at Denison High School who have a relative that is serving or has served in the United States military. The relative could be a grandparent, parent, aunt, uncle, or sibling.

Scholarship awards are available for those attending a four-year university or college, a community college, or a trade or professional college.

Students must have a C average or better.

American Legion Post #8 is currently taking scholarship applications from this year’s Denison High School seniors. For more information, contact Commander William Smith at 712-263-8404 or email ialegionpost8@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police Beat

January 5, 12:44 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a vehicle stuck on N Avenue north of Arrowhead Road, Denison.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

600 doctors urge Putin to 'end the abuse' of Alexei Navalny