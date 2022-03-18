Denison Aquatic Center remains closed for now

Sauna may reopen soon

Two companies have come to Denison this week to take a look at the balky boiler for the swimming pool at the Denison Aquatic Center.

The boiler, the swimming pool and the rest of the aquatic center have been out of action since Sunday.

Denison Parks and Recreation Director Brian Kempfert said the problem is the boiler’s heat exchanger, which is cracked.

“One company came in late Monday afternoon – it was the company that installed it (the boiler) back in 2013,” Kempfert said.

“They said they’d go back and look to see if they can find a replacement part.”

The company will also check to see if the boiler is still under warranty.

Kempfert had not heard back as of Thursday.

“The other company came in yesterday (Wednesday) morning,” he said. “They said that they might be able to fix it, but they had to talk to some of their other departments to see if their idea would work or not.”

The second company told him that no replacement part is available.

“If they aren’t able to fix it, we might be looking at having to purchase a whole new boiler,” Kempfert said.

“The first company said the same thing (about replacement) if they aren’t able to find the part to replace it or fix it, and if it’s not under warranty.”

Kempfert said the likelihood is that the pool will not be open this weekend.

“I hope to hear back today or tomorrow (Thursday or Friday),” he said.

Kempfert said he was a new employee with the city in 2013, and wasn’t involved when the boiler was originally installed.

The boiler had been acting up for about two weeks before it gave up on Sunday.

Without hot water to heat them, the pool and hot tub temperatures dropped to around 75°.

Kempfert said the pool is usually kept at around 84° to 85° and the hot tub is usually around 104°.

The water temperatures were holding in the low 70s – about the same as the inside air temperature - by Wednesday.

Kempfert does not expect the cooler water temperatures to cause any additional maintenance issues.

“We are taking the time to put together a list of things we can do that we can’t usually do if people are using it; we’re at least trying to be productive,” he said.

Staff will take care of some cosmetic issues and minor maintenance while they have the opportunity.

If no quick fix appears for the heat exchanger problem, the aquatic center may reopen with limited services.

“We may make some modifications next week to at least have the sauna open. A lot of people come and just use the sauna, and a few of them have been calling and asking if it’s open,” Kempfert said.