Denison author to share book at library’s storytime

Colors, body parts and self-acceptance

“It’s a simple story about self-acceptance,” said Denison author Haley McAndrews of her children’s book, “If Only I Had.”

McAndrews will be at the Norelius Community Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, to read her book during Family Storytime.

The book has a unique perspective on colors.

“Every character is a color, and they all have one physical feature,” McAndrews said. “White has eyes, red has a nose and green has ears – that sort of thing.”

The main character compares itself to the other colors and doesn’t feel that it is enough all by itself.

“So it changes and kind of ends up losing itself,” McAndrews said. “In the end it realizes why it was special all along.”

The 22-page book is meant for a very young reading group, and works on a number of different levels.

“Because they have physical features and each character is a different color, it really allows for learning of simple body parts: nose, eyes, ears, feet, hands,” she said. “It’s also about learning colors.”

“If Only I Had” is McAndrews’s first book – and she ended up writing it in a roundabout fashion.

“I was approached by a friend of mine from high school, Keith Mathias, who sent me a message one day,” she said.

“He said, ‘I have this idea for a kids’ book. I just need an illustrator.’ I’ve been an artist for many, many years and I said, ‘absolutely.’”

McAndrews has a bachelor’s degree in art photography from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Her husband, Jon, is the meat manager at Fareway; they have lived in Denison since 2017.

When Mathias told McAndrews about his idea for the book, she said, “Okay, but I don’t want to write this. You write the book and I’ll just do the pictures for it.”

Over the course of a few months, she took over the whole project.

“That’s just something that happens with me – I kind of take things over and take charge,” McAndrews said.

“So I started working on it. I wrote, I designed the characters, and I did all the illustrations. It took a few months to get it all put together.”

She had an idea for what the book could be from the moment Mathias told her the idea.

“It was for really young kids – infants to four or five years – which is the age that my daughters are now,” she said.

Her daughters are ages 2 and 4. She also has two stepsons who are 12 and 16.

“We read a ton of children’s books at our house every night for bedtime,” McAndrews said.

“I know what they respond to in children’s books.”

She finished all the work in November and then self-published the book.

“There’s a big learning curve on that,” McAndrews said. “Basically, what self-publishing means is I’ve really done all of the legwork myself and I found a printer.”

A traditional publisher takes a manuscript, manages the printing and marketing and sends royalty checks to the author, she said.

“With self-publishing, I have found a company that will print the books and distribute them to a number of different online booksellers, like Amazon or Barnes & Noble,” McAndrews said. “But, really, the sales are driven by Keith and me by getting the word out there and selling in person.”

Mathias has remained involved throughout the project.

“He’s been a huge part of it. He’s been a part of the planning, and I talk to him regularly,” she said. “He gets credit for having the concept – if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have a children’s book out.”

McAndrews takes the book on art tours and to art shows throughout the area, and she sells books at events such as storytime.

“I’ll be there meeting people, and if people would like to pick up a copy, I’ll be selling them and signing them if they want it personalized,” McAndrews said.

McAndrews will read “If Only I Had” and several other books at storytime.

“I picked out one about colors and another one about self-acceptance, and then I have a coloring page that people can color for the craft after storytime or they can take home,” she said.

The coloring page features character from her book.

She enjoyed the process of creating “If Only I Had” and she believes in its message.

“I think it’s a good book,” McAndrews said. “I’m a little bit biased, but still I think it’s a good book.”

She’s planning to write more books and will make an announcement about the next one at the library event.

“I don’t want to spill the beans, yet,” McAndrews said.

The next book will also be aimed at the same early age range.

“My girls are just a really great focus group for me,” she said.

Along with the online outlets listed above, “If Only I Had” is available at Books and Bakery in Carroll.