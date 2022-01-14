Denison awarded $120,000 grant for Safe Routes to School Trail

Frontier Road to DHS to be connected

The Iowa Transportation Commission on Wednesday announced that the City of Denison will receive a $120,000 Statewide Transportation Alternative Programs grant.

The funds will be combined with a previous grant of $200,000 to pay for the construction of the “Weiss Family Safe Routes to School Trail” that will connect Frontier Road at North 20th Street to Denison High School (DHS).

Region XII Council of Governments helped the city apply for the grant.

The grant was part of a total distribution of $984,213 approved by the Iowa Transportation Commission for four Iowa Transportation Alternatives Program projects around the state.

The city has agreed on a price for a strip of ground, owned by Marty Weiss, just west of North 20th Street but the purchase agreement is not yet complete, said Denison City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford.

The trail will start at the corner of Frontier Road and North 20th street and run along a 30-foot-wide strip of land just west of North 20th Street.

A lighted and marked school crossing will allow pedestrians to cross from the sidewalk on the north side of Frontier Road to the new trail.

Crawford said the Crawford County Board of Supervisors and County Engineer Paul Assman will provide a retired rainbow truss bridge (currently in storage in Schleswig) for a crossing over a steep ravine on the Weiss property.

“We have agreed that we’ll pay them for the cost of the iron,” he said.

The bridge is one that used to span Beaver Creek on 180th Street; it was damaged in 2016 and removed by the county in late 2017.

The trail would lead south and join an existing trail at the soccer field east of DHS, and then follow along the north side of 8th Avenue North to the school.

“When we fixed North 20th, there was not enough width on the top to provide a sidewalk, so this project was actually born out of that need,” Crawford said.

The trail will provide pedestrians and bicyclists a safe route away from vehicular traffic, he said.

“That’s why it’s named the ‘Safe Routes to School,’” he said.

Crawford said Chris Whitaker, local assistance director for Region XII Council of Governments, will help the city apply a second time for a Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) grant that the city just missed out on the last time.

“Chris was encouraged enough that he said we should apply for it again this year,” Crawford said.

That grant would help pay for having the bridge placed in position on abutments, and installation of the surface planks.

Crawford said planning for the trail construction will take place this year.