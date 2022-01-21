Denison bidding out insurance; RFPs going out to agencies

The City of Denison is sending out requests for proposals this week to bid the property, casualty and workers compensation insurance.

It is the first time in perhaps 10 years that the city has sought bids for the property and casualty insurance.

Workers compensation insurance was last bid in 2017.

City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford presented a draft request for proposals to the city council on Tuesday night, seeking questions or comments on the language and the timeline listed.

Emailed proposals are due to Crawford by 4 p.m. on April 4. Interviews, as necessary, will be conducted during the week of April 11. The city council will make the selection of the successful respondent at its meeting on April 19.

The timeline also includes a period to submit questions by email (no later than 4 p.m. on March 28) and receive responses to questions (by 4 p.m. on March 31).

Crawford said the timeline was to give the insurance companies enough time to develop their questions but also to get their questions answered.

It was decided that the city will also send out its current loss runs and its current insurance policies to those who are sent an RFP, although the loss runs and policies may be sent after the RFPs are distributed.

Insurance policies go into effect on July 1.

The request to seek RFPs for insurance coverage had been on the council’s July 4 meeting agenda at the request of Councilman Corey Curnyn because it had been a number of years since the insurance had been bid out.

He pointed out that only the workers compensation insurance was bid in 2017 because the city was in the midst of a lawsuit at the time.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Kurt Miller, with The Hoffman Agency, said his information shows that in 2011 the bids were due on April 15, and added the date listed in the RFP’s timeline is close to that.