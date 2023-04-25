The Denison School Board will rebid the Broadway Elementary addition and renovation project in the near future as no general contractors submitted bids.

The school board was told at its April 17 meeting that the lack of availability of mechanical subcontractors was the reason that no bids were submitted by general contractors.

The Broadway Elementary project calls for a two-story addition amounting to about 33,300 square feet and renovations to about 9,600 square feet of the existing building.

The addition and renovations will allow the school district to house the third grade at Broadway along with the fourth and fifth grades. Third graders are currently educated at Denison Elementary on North 20th Street. The move will help to balance the number of students at each building.

The school district plans to fund the project by issuing bonds that will be paid by the district’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE), formerly called the one cent statewide school infrastructure sales and services tax. No property taxes will be used for the project.

The bidding deadline was at 2 p.m. on April 11.

Gym renovations

The H21 Group, of Cedar Falls, was the lone bidder to give the Denison High School gym a facelift. The base bid was $535,080, which was less than the estimate provided by the DLR Group, the Des Moines architectural and engineering firm that the school district contracted with.

The school board did not take an alternate bid, which would have added $29,285 to the price.

The last time the gym received aesthetic changes may have been about 15 years ago.

Following are some details about the planned facelift.

The wooden bleachers will be replaced with hard plastic bleachers manufactured nearly all in the school’s purple color. The Monarch gold color will accent the bleacher’s seats that are next to the aisles.

The new bleachers will have three aisles instead of two to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Bleacher benches on what is now the visitors’ side (south side) and the balcony seating on the home side (north side) will be spaced 24 inches apart, instead of the current 22 inches.

Benches on the lower set of bleachers on the north side will remain at 22 inches apart.

The reason that 22 inches will be retained is to keep the rise to the balcony the same so that people can still have access between the balcony and the lower deck via the aisles.

Benches spaced at 24 inches in the balcony will create more space between the railing and the first row.

The railing on the balcony side does not meet current standards, and the architects have proposed clear laminate glass that people can see through, instead of trying to look around the railing bars now.

Bleachers will have areas that can be changed to wheelchair accessible.

Two media platforms will be built into the bleachers, for the most part eliminating the need to use the crow’s nest above the top bleachers on the south side of the gym. The media platforms would have rails around them and would fold up with the bleachers.

Another change planned is to move the player and coach seating to folding chairs on the floor on the south side of the gym. Currently, teams and coaches sit on the lowest bleacher bench on the north side. About six feet would separate the bottom bleacher from the feet of the athletes. In front of the seated athletes would be a foot to the playing surface.

The scorers’ table would also be on the floor on the south side, between the seating for the teams. It is currently built into the bleachers on the north side of the gym with fans seated immediately adjacent to the back and both sides.

The architects estimate the gym’s current seating capacity at 2,080, while the school promotes the capacity at 1,850. The recalculated capacity with the changes would be 1,580.

School officials believe that the 1,580 seats would be sufficient for most events, except graduation. However, the floor will have more space for chairs.

End caps on the east and west ends of the gym will also receive a design change.

The same gym floor will be used. It will be sanded down and the school logos will be applied to the floor with stain.

New concession stand for football stadium

Also at their meeting on April 17, the school board members accepted the one bid submitted to construct a new concession stand for the football stadium.

Superintendent Mike Pardun said the new concession stand will be exactly like the one built at the baseball/softball complex except it will be larger with more restrooms for the stadium area.

The concession stand will be located where the “victory bell” used to sit in the flat grass area just north of the current concrete plaza area where the bell is situated today. It will serve both the home and visiting crowds.

The existing concession stands will remain as they are, on the home and visitor’s sides, but be used for different purposes yet to be determined.

Frazier Contracting Corp., of Denison, was the lone bidder on the project. The bid was $170,000.