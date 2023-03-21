The Denison City Council meeting, which took place beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, included the resignation of Bradley Hanson as the city manager as an item for discussion and action.
According to the agenda, the office would be declared vacant effective May 16.
Hanson became the city manager effective May 17 last year.
Hanson had served as the city administrator for the City of Onawa from June 2013 to March 2016, the city administrator/city clerk for the City of Mondovi, Wisconsin, from February 2017 to December 2020, and the city administrator for the City of Tomah, Wisconsin, from December 2020 to December 2021.